EVART — Two steps closer to a title.
Evart remained unbeaten in Highland Conference softball play as it swept McBain 15-0 twice on Tuesday.
The Wildcats (18-5 overall) are 10-0 in league play with doubleheaders against Roscommon and Manton remaining.
Addy Gray got the win in the opener against McBain, allowing no runs on one hit and no walks while striking out five in three innings of work.
At the plate, Gray had a hit; Katelyn Gostlin a hit; Kylynn Thompson two hits and two RBIs; Skylar Baumgardner a hit; Lilly Gallinger a hit and two RBIs; Kayanne Tiedt a hit and an RBI; Riley Brigham a hit and an RBI; and Brooklyn Decker three hits and two RBIs.
Gray got the win in game, as well. She allowed no runs on two hits and two walks while striking out five in five innings of work.
At the plate, Gray had two hits and three RBIs; Gostlin two hits; Veronica Lofquist a hit and an RBI; Thompson two hits and three RBIs; Baumgardner two hits and an RBI; Tiedt two hits and an RBI; and Brigham a hit.
Evart is at Roscommon on Friday.
TRAVERSE CITY — A shorthanded Cadillac team dropped a pair to Traverse City West, 10-0 and 8-6, in Big North Conference play.
Marielle Boolman took the loss in the opener, allowing nine earned runs on 12 hits and seven walks while striking out four.
Mady Smith, Brooklyn Hoffert and Taryn Regnerus each had a hit for the Vikings.
Marisa Wilde took the loss in game two, allowing six earned runs on 10 hits and six walks while striking out five in 4.1 innings of relief.
At the plate, Stella Balcom had a hit and an RBI; Hoffert two hits, including a triple and two RBIs; Cassie Jenema a hit; Kaylee Combs three hits and an RBI; Wilde a hit; Cali Quartz a hit and an RBI; and Boolman a hit and an RBI.
Cadillac (5-12) hosts Chippewa Hills on Thursday.
REED CITY — Reed City stayed in contention for the CSAA Gold Division title as it swept Newaygo 4-3 and 15-5.
The Coyotes (16-10 overall, 18-4 CSAA Gold) are alone in second place with two games to go.
Isabell Guy got the win over the Lions in the opener, allowing no earned runs on three hits and a walk while striking out five.
At the plate, Kaylin Goodman ahd three hits; Guy two hits; Hayden Cutler two hits; Rylie Shafer a hit; and Hannah Stellini a hit.
Goodman led Reed City at the plate in game two with two hits, including a double, and five RBIs; Guy had four hits; Cutler three hits; Kenzie Shoemaker three htis; Shafer two hits; Myah Beard a hit; Stellini a hit; and Paityn Enos a hit.
Guy got the win, allowing four earned runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out four.
Reed City hosts Marion today.
MAPLE CITY — Mesick picked up a pair of non-league wins, beating Glen Lake 9-3 and 14-8.
Kelsey Quiggin got the win in the opener, allowing no earned runs on three hits and five walks while striking out 11.
At the plate, Quiggin had a hit and an RBI; Emma Blach a hit; Mattie Akom an RBI; Maraya Buell a hit and two RBIs; Ally Brown a hit; and Jocelyn Wilds a hit and an RBI.
Quiggin got the win in game two, allowing five earned runs on 11 hits and no walks while striking out eight.
At the plate, Akom had two hits and three RBIs; Buell a hit and an RBI; Rylee Blach a hit and two RBIs; Brown two hits and an RBI; Isabelle Terry a hit; and Wilds a hit.
EVART — Evart put together two strong games as it beat McBain 5-4 and 12-0 in Highland baseball play.
“It was nice to get a couple of wins,” Evart coach Josh Johnson said.
“We brought up quite a few young player and at one point, we had four freshmen out there. They played really well.”
Logan Witbeck got the win in the opener while Preston Wallace picked up a save.
At the plate, Wallace had two hits and two RBIs; Daryin Reagan a hit; Alex Burhans a hit; Sean Jackson a hit; Jake Ladd a hit and an RBI; and JJ Morgan a hit and an RBI.
Eli Baker took the loss for McBain, striking out four. Carter Quist and Carson Murphy had hits for the Ramblers.
“It was the same old song and dance. We pitched well enough to win both games, but we couldn’t back it up defensively,” McBain coach Shaun Mulder said.
“Our bats have definitely cooled off this week. We have been able to get runners on but we can just never get the big hit.”
Riley Ransom pitched a two-hitter for the shutout in game two.
At the plate, Wallace had three hits, including a triple, and two RBIs; Morgan two hits and two RBIs; Logan Andersen an RBI; Jackson two hits, including a double, and an RBI; Ladd an RBI; Ransom a hit and three RBIs; and Lucas Johnson a hit and two RBIs.
Tyler Koetje took the loss in game two for McBain, striking out three. Koetje and Trey Boven had hits.
Evart is at Roscommon on Friday.
ROSCOMMON — Lake City and Roscommon split a pair of games as the Bucks won the opener 4-3 and the Trojans returned the favor, winning by the same score in game two.
Gavin Bisballe took the loss in the opener, allowing one earned run on five hits and three walks while striking out four.
At the plate, Sam Baron had three hits; Brody Gothard a hit; Bisablle an RBI; Job Rogers a hit; Cole McGiness a hit; and Hunter Geiger a hit.
AJ VanDuinen singled in the sixth inning of game two to give Lake City the win. Devin Nolan picked up the victory, allowing three earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five.
At the plate, Tyler Atkins had a hit; Nolan a hit; Gothard two hits; Bisballe a hit and an RBI; and VanDuinen a hit and an RBI.
TRAVERSE CITY — Cadillac dropped a pair of Big North Conference contests to Traverse City West, 7-1 and 13-5.
Miles Maury took the loss in the opener, allowing three earned runs on two hits and a walk while striking out one in an inning of work.
At the plate, Eli Main doubled; Cole Jenema had two hits; and Keenan Suminski a three hits, including a double.
Kaleb McKinley took the loss in game two, allowing no earned runs on a hit and three walks while striking out two in 2.1 innings of work.
At the plate, Main had two hits and an RBI; Maury a hit and an RBI; and Jenema a hit.
Cadillac (8-10 overall, 1-5 BNC) is at the Ogemaw Heights Invitational on Saturday.
MANTON — Manton and Pine River split a pair of Highland games as the Rangers won the opener 5-4 and the Bucks won game two 19-4.
“Whatever could go wrong in that first game, did go wrong,” Pine River coach Shawn Ruppert said.
“We didn’t swing the bats aggressively and their pitcher threw strikes.
“In game two, we came out a lot more relaxed and Nate (Marks) did a good job of throwing strikes.”
Dillon Blood took the loss in the opener, pitching 1.1 innings of relief.
At the plate, Jordan Nelson had two hits; Jake Smith a hit and an RBI; and Braden Larr a hit and two RBIs.
Marks got the win in game two, allowing one earned run on two hits and a walk while striking out five.
At the plate, Cole Hill had two hits and an RBI; Blood two hits, including a double, and two RBIs; Ben Lockhart a triple and two RBIs; and Hoon Yang a double and an RBI.
Pine River (12-6, 6-1) hosts McBain on Friday.
