By Mike Dunn
EVART – Timely baskets down the stretch made the difference for Evart on the home floor Friday.
The Wildcats, winners of three straight, finally pulled away from stubborn Northern Michigan Christian in the final quarter for a 49-37 victory in a girl-boy varsity doubleheader.
“We played a lot better with the lead in the fourth quarter tonight than we did Tuesday at Farwell (an eventual overtime victory),‘ said Evart coach Kris Morgan.
“Whenever they pulled close, we were able to find the basket and different players stepped up to do it.‘
NMC, sparked by the hot hand of sophomore Trevin Winkle, who would lead all scorers with 27 points, remained within easy striking distance through the third quarter and the first five minutes of the fourth quarter. The Wildcats, though, would not permit the visitors to get closer than two or three points.
Evart senior Justin Buckner nailed a pair of key threes in the final minutes, each coming after the Comets had pulled within three points, and hustling junior Donovan Duncan, inserted in the final quarter for his defensive energy, hit a key put-back bucket. Senior post Tony Hartsock dove for a loose ball in the Comet end to create a possession change at another key juncture.
A 3-pointer from NMC’s Jamey Haan trimmed the Evart lead to 40-37 with 4:53 to go but Hartsock converted a drive at the other end and sophomore Haidyn Simmer followed that with a jumper, giving Evart a 42-37 lead with 2:21 left.
The Wildcats made their free throws after that to keep the Comets at arm’s length with the clock winding down.
“We didn’t come out ready to play at the start like we needed to,‘ noted NMC coach Shawn Pattee.
“We were down 15-0 before we got anything going. It’s good that we came back to tie it at halftime (22-22) but it seems like we don’t come alive until we get punched in the face. Trevin had a great night for us. He’s a baller who always plays with passion.‘
Winkle was 8 for 8 from the line and nailed three treys for NMC. Haan hit for six.
Simmer led a balanced Evart attack with 15 while Donavin Regan registered 11 and was a strong physical presence inside. Hartsock nailed eight, Buckner seven and Cam Brasington six.
Evart (3-3, 1-2) plays host to Houghton Lake on Tuesday. NMC (1-5, 0-5) is at Lake City the same night.
