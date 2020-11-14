OSCODA — Oh, so close.
Down 30-8 at one point and 38-21 in the game's final minutes, Evart sure made things interesting.
The Wildcats scored two late touchdowns but could get no closer in dropping a 38-35 decision to Oscoda in an MHSAA Division 7 district title game Friday night.
The loss ends Evart's season at 6-3 overall while the Owls (9-0) advance to face Traverse City St. Francis in a regional title game next week. The Gladiators knocked off previously-unbeaten Charlevoix 44-32 in their district title game.
Reed City advances
REED CITY — Reed City is moving on in the Division 5 playoffs after Kingsley was forced to forfeit Friday's district title game to the Coyotes due to positive COVID-19 cases within its team.
One unnamed Kingsley coach tested positive for the disease and another member of the staff felt ill, according to reports Friday afternoon.
The win means Reed City (9-0 overall) advances to face Freeland in a regional championship game the Coyotes will host at 7 p.m. Nov. 20.
The Falcons (8-1) advanced with a 35-14 win over Essexville Garber on Friday.
Friday's game between Kingsley and Reed City was set to feature two unbeaten teams at 8-0. The Stags had scored at least 36 points in every game up until Friday and was coming off a 50-point win over Gladwin in the district semifinals last week.
Reed City was coming into the game off a hard-fought 32-14 win over Kingsford, as well. The Coyotes opened the post-season with a 44-6 win over Cheboygan.
The Coyotes won their first regional title in program history after beating Menominee in 2017 under former head coach Monty Price. Reed City lost to Saginaw Swan Valley in a regional championship game the following season.
