EVART — It put a satisfying exclamation mark on a history-making season.
The Evart community honored and recognized the Evart softball team on Monday evening with a parade through town extending from the high school to the middle school and back followed by a rally on the high school grounds featuring a cookout, festive music and line dancing, outdoor games, and plenty of general fellowship and happy faces.
“It wasn’t the ultimate outcome we wanted but it was sure a great season,” acknowledged smiling Wildcat head coach Amanda Brown following the parade with fire trucks, sirens, police cars and rescue vehicles leading the way.
The Evart girls of 2022, with just two seniors on the roster, accomplished what no other Wildcat softball team had ever accomplished before, advancing all the way to the MHSAA Division 3 state finals against Millington, a perennial softball power making its third appearance in the Final Four in the past five years.
Evart (33-9-1) very nearly upset the more experienced Millington squad, losing 3-2 in extra innings.
Brown said the community support was greatly appreciated throughout the season but especially during the long playoff run.
Brown, a slugging senior first baseman on the last Evart team that won a regional title in 1999, pulled up a picture from her son’s phone displaying the large, overflowing crowd of enthusiastic Wildcat parents and fans who filled the bleachers at Michigan State University on Friday and Saturday for the 6-1 triumph over Grandville Calvin Christian in the semifinals and the battle with Millington in the state title game.
“It was so great having so much support from the town,” Brown said. “For the first two innings of the championship game it was so loud I had to yell just to make sure the girls heard me. It meant a great deal to the girls to feel those cheers and all that support coming their way during the playoffs and to know the school and the community were behind them.”
Brown, who reached the 300-win plateau in her coaching career with Evart during the playoffs, said the parade and community rally “put a really nice punctuation mark” on the historic season.
“This is a memory the girls will always have and always cherish,” she said. “They’ll still be talking about this season 25 years from now.”
Skylar Baumgardner, the Wildcats’ starting centerfielder and one of two seniors on the team along with starting first baseman Veronica Lofquist, said experiencing the community support during the playoff run and during Monday’s parade was “a great feeling.”
“We knew we had a good team; we had to go out and prove it and we did,” Baumgardner said. “After we won regionals and took the next step (from the year before) we all felt it. We believed we could go all the way.
“The best part for me as a senior was having the chance to do what we did with this group of girls. We’re really close.”
Katelyn Gostlin, the sweet-swinging sophomore third baseman who had a 26-game hitting streak this season and made some key hits and critical defensive plays during the playoff run, agreed with Baumgardner that “team bonding” was a critical factor in the Wildcats’ success.
“We’ve played together for years during the summer and we’ve been in a lot of high-pressure type games and that really helped us the longer we went along in the playoffs,” she said. “We were accustomed to the pressure and we didn’t let it affect us. We just went out, had fun, and played our game.”
Gostlin was thrilled with Monday’s parade and community rally at the high school.
“This just shows how much the community supports us,” she said. “We felt their support all year and it gave us a huge boost on the field during the big games.”
Junior lefty Addy Gray, who amassed more than 200 strikeouts this season as she polished her pitching skills, thanked the school and the community for the way they got behind the team, particularly during the playoff run.
“We definitely felt it,” said Addy, who was also one of the top hitters on the Wildcats in the leadoff role.
“We believed in each other and played for each other as teammates but knowing everyone was out there cheering us on gave us even more incentive to win. It was so exciting to win regionals this time and then keep it going against Kalkaska (in the quarterfinals) and get to play at Michigan State (in the Final Four) and then play in the finals.”
Addy said “it was very exciting” to end things on a positive note with the parade and the community rally.
“This gives us such a good feeling and makes us look forward to next year that much more,” she said.
