MARION — Evart used a strong start to cruise to a 57-31 win over Marion in a non-conference girls basketball game Monday.
The Wildcats led 19-2 after the first quarter and it was 25-13 at halftime.
“We came out, played aggressive defense and got off to a good start,” Evart coach Carrie Kunkle said. “We were able to play everyone a lot of minutes tonight.
“I thought Emma Dyer had a really strong game.”
Dyer and Addysen Gray paced Evart with 15 points apiece while Kyrah Gray had 10.
Georgia Meyer paced Marion with 16 points and eight rebounds while Harley Bear scored seven. Maddie Sutten also scored five points.
“We got off to a slow start and their pressure impacted us early on,” Marion coach Matt Lagrow said. “We settled down and handled that much better in the second half.
“We’ve got to find a way to get off to better starts that’s for sure.”
Evart (6-1 overall) hosts Pine River on Jan. 2 while Marion goes to Manistee Catholic on Wednesday.
