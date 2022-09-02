EVART — Evart junior QB Preston Wallace fired three more touchdown passes and generated 274 yards of passing real estate Thursday in the 38-7 rout of visiting Roscommon in the Highland Conference opener.
What pleased head coach Pat Craven the most, though, was the big step forward he saw his team take defensively this week compared to the up-and-down performance in last week’s 34-20 victory over Beaverton.
“The defense really showed up tonight,” Craven said.
“We moved to the ball really well and kept their quarterback (Ty) Thornton from running wild, which was one of our big goals going in. We still have to tackle a little better and fundamentally keep improving but it was a good showing for us tonight on both sides of the ball.”
Evart built a 35-0 halftime lead, forcing a running clock in the second half. The Wildcats were aided by a ball-hawking defense that accounted for six takeaways in the contest. The first takeaway, a leaping interception by junior cornerback Dakobe White midway through the opening quarter, was converted by White into a 70-yard pick six.
Senior linebacker Riley Ransome had two fumble recoveries to go with nine tackles. Defensive tackle Alex Burhans, whom Craven credited as being a disruptive force in the middle all game long, also recovered a fumble, as did sophomore lineman Joe Kunin.
Marcel White, the older brother of Dakobe and the cornerback on the other side of the field, also had a pick in the contest.
Evart scored all four of its offensive touchdowns following takeaways in the first half.
With Roscommon loading the box to neutralize the running of fullback Cody Hopkins and Wallace, the Wildcats frequently went to the air with excellent results.
Wallace hit on 12 of 20 aerials for 274 yards and TD strikes of 46 and 47 yards to Dakobe White and another TD toss of 47 yards to Hopkins circling out of the backfield. Tanner Graber and Marcel White also caught two-point conversions.
Dakobe White grabbed five passes in all for 102 yards and the two scores, the second game in a row for him with more than 100 receiving yards. Marcel White caught four for 99 yards and Hopkins pulled in two for 70 yards and a TD. Hopkins also carried eight times for team-high 35 yards and Wallace bulled his way over from 2 yards out for Evart’s lone rushing touchdown of the night.
In the second half, kicker Jordan Wicke converted a 25-yard field goal to account for all of Evart’s points.
On the defensive side, Hopkins had nine stops to join Ransome as the team leader. Dakobe White had four stops and the pick six.
Evart (2-0, 1-0) is home again next Friday against Pine River (0-2, 0-1).
“We want to build on this and keep improving,” Craven said. “We have a lot of potential this year but it’s up to us to live up to that. We have to be accountable to ourselves and each other every time we stop on the field.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.