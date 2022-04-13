EVART — Call it time to rebuild the empire.
While the cupboard certainly isn’t bare, Evart is in a bit of a rebuild after losing a number of talented players to graduation in the last two years.
The Wildcats started the 2022 campaign by dropping two to non-conference foe Big Rapids, 6-0 and 8-1 on Tuesday.
“This was our first time out and we definitely see a lot of things we need to work on,” Evart coach Josh Johnson said.
“We’ve definitely got to throw more strikes, that’s for sure.”
Evart is coming off a Division 3 regional championship in 2021.
The Wildcats lost to Traverse City St. Francis in the quarterfinal round last spring.
Michael Lodholtz took the loss in the opener.
Jake Ladd, Preston Wallace and Nolan Theunick had a hit apiece for Evart.
Ladd took the loss in game two.
Wallace had two hits, including a double; Daryin Reagan a hit and an RBI; and Riley Ransom a double.
Evart is at AuGres-Sims on Thursday.
Evart opened what should be a strong softball season by dropping two to Big Rapids, 2-0 and 3-2, on Tuesday.
Evart returns a number of key players from a team that shared the Highland Conference title with McBain last season and won a Division 3 district title.
Addy Gray took the loss for the Wildcats in the opener, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out four.
Katie Gostlin paced Evart at the plate with two hits while Riley Brigham and Skylar Baumgardner each had one.
The Cardinals scored a run in the top of the seventh to pick up the win in game two.
Kylynn Thompson took the loss, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out two.
Gray paced Evart at the plate with two hits. Baumgardner added a hit; Gostlin had a hit and an RBI; Brigham a hit and an RBI; and Thompson a hit.
BENZONIA — Manton opened its softball season by splitting a pair of games with Benzie Central on Tuesday.
The Rangers won the opener 4-0 while the Huskies took the second game 10-6.
“I was satisfied with our first game and it was only our second time being outside,” Manton coach Angie Taylor said.
“We figured out what we need to work on defensively.
“I was happy with our hitting, too, with Morgan (Shepler) and Shelby (Bundy) both hitting home runs.”
Bundy got the win in the opener, allowing no earned runs on five hits and four walks while striking out six.
At the plate, Shepler had two hits, including a home run; Autumn Sackett two hits and an RBI; Aliyah Geary a hit and an RBI; and Madison Schnitker a hit and an RBI.
Geary took the loss in game two, allowing four earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out one in 1.1 innings of work.
At the plate, Megan Moffit had a hit and RBI; Bundy two hits and an RBI; Sackett two hits and three RBIs; and Makayla Gowell an RBI.
