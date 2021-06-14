EAST JORDAN — One more step forward.
One step short of where they want to be.
And the best part? Plenty of young eyes who want to be part of that future.
Evart saw another strong season come to an end with a 3-1 loss to Traverse City St. Francis in a Division 3 baseball state quarterfinal Saturday afternoon at East Jordan High School.
The day started with a 2-0 win over Gladstone in a regional final, the Wildcats' first regional crown since 1996.
The loss ends Evart's season at 28-9 overall while St. Francis (27-9) advances to state semifinal play where it faces Richmond Thursday in East Lansing.
The day ended a three-year run for five strong seniors but also set the table for what might happen down the road.
In 2019, the Wildcats lost to Beaverton in a regional final and what would have been a pretty strong team didn't get the chance to play in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Two years ago, we talked about getting to that next step and then last year didn't happen," Evart coach Josh Johnson said. "We did get to that next step this year. Taking home a regional trophy is a big deal to our kids and our community."
And while 2022 might be a bit of a rebuilding process for Evart, there's some talent in the pipeline that makes Johnson smile a little easier.
"One thing about these seniors and the last several groups of seniors that I've had going back to 2019 is all our little kids around Evart…they want to wear the pinstripes and they want to wear Wildcat blue and white," he said. "There's a real culture brewing with Evart baseball and that's exciting to see when you're the varsity coach."
The biggest role model those kids can look up to finished his prep career with another gem on Saturday.
Senior pitcher Danny Witbeck did what he does best every time he takes the mound. Witbeck allowed no runs on just two hits and no walks while striking out 11.
Evart didn't fare much better offensively but scratched out a run in the bottom of the fourth when Braydin Cass reached on a walk and then scored on a wild pitch to make it 1-0.
The Wildcats got their second run in the bottom of the sixth when Jake Ladd singled in Mac Sims.
Witbeck led the game off with a triple but was left stranded at third and Nate Sochocki had Evart's other hit.
"Danny was lights out again and we made a few plays behind him," Johnson said. "It was just a game of breaks and we were able to capitalize on that. We didn't really rip the cover off the ball in the first game but that's kind of what we've been doing all through the state tournament."
With Witbeck throwing 91 pitches against Gladstone, he was largely unable to pitch against St. Francis in the quarterfinal.
Johnson and his staff went with Sochocki after Pierce Johnson, Evart's usual second starter, struggled in relief against Benzie Central in the regional semifinal Wednesday.
Sochocki struggled to start against the Gladiators as they put up three runs in the bottom of the first inning, a lead they'd never relinquish.
"Just based on how tough of an outing (Pierce) had Wednesday, we thought we'd go with Nate who'd been lights out lately," Josh Johnson said. "Nate struggled to start and then Pierce came in and shut the door. He did what he usually does when he's on."
Johnson kept St. Francis scoreless from the second inning on but Evart could manage just one run of its own. Sochocki and Lodholtz singled in the top of the fourth and Johnson scored the Wildcats' lone run.
Reese Ransom also singled.
"These seniors…I don't know any kids that played any more summer ball than them," Josh Johnson said. "They're phenomenal kids and they're going to be great young men, husbands and fathers.
"We will miss those five seniors greatly."
