BEAL CITY — You're going to have nights like this.
Dropped passes turned into interceptions and not much else went right for Evart as it dropped a 35-7 decision to Beal City in a battle of Highland Conference unbeatens Friday.
The Aggies controlled the line of scrimmage and controlled the game to the tune of holding the Wildcats to just 34 offensive plays.
"They put a whooping on us tonight," Evart coach Pat Craven said. "They really owned the line of scrimmage and that was pretty much the story of the game."
Hayden Simmer scored Evart's lone touchdown on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Nolan Rohen had 37 yards on five carries while Danny Witbeck was 6 of 16 for 97 yards and two interceptions. Pierce Johnson caught two passes for 24 yards.
Justin O'Dell and Witbeck had nine tackles apiece while Simmer had six tackles and three batted balls.
Evart (3-1 overall, 2-1 Highland) hosts McBain next Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.