STANDISH — Evart got in a warm-up for regional competition by playing a non-conference softball twinbill with Standish-Sterling on Tuesday.
The Panthers beat the Wildcats 9-8 in eight innings in the first game while the second game ended in a 5-5 tie.
Evart went up 8-7 in top of the eighth but Standish scored twice in the bottom half of the inning to score the win.
Addy Gray took the loss in the opener, allowing seven earned runs on 10 hits and three walks while striking out 10.
At the plate, Gray had two hits and an RBI; Katelyn Gostlin a hit; Ally Theunick a hit; Kylynn Thompson two hits and an RBI; Skylar Baumgardner a hit; Kayanne Tiedt two hits and three RBIs; Veronica Lofquist a hit and an RBI; Riley Brigham two hits and Brooklyn Decker an RBI.
Thompson pitched the nightcap, allowing three earned runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out seven.
At the plate, Gray had a hit; Theunick two hits and three RBIs; Thompson two hits; Baumgardner a hit; Tiedt two hits; and Decker two hits.
Evart (28-5 overall) takes on Hart in a Division 3 regional contest Saturday at Clare's Brookwood Athletic Complex. Game time is approximately noon.
Traverse City St. Francis faces Beaverton in the first semifinal at 10 a.m.
