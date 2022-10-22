HARRISON — Evart closed out the regular season on a positive note, securing a 41-26 road victory over Harrison.
The Wildcats (8-1) will find out their Division 8 postseason assignment on Sunday evening and it appears they have a good chance to be a No. 1 seed in their district and hosting at least the first two playoff games if they keep winning.
The Wildcats amassed nearly 500 yards of offense and senior fullback Cole Hopkins, who missed last week’s game at Lake City with a finger injury, was back on track Friday night, generating 255 rushing yards on 23 carries with TD’s of 12, 7, 30 and 57 yards.
Jake Ladd also scored on a 51-yard jet sweep and speedy receiver Dakobe White scored on a 33-yard sweep in the opening minute of the game.
Junior QB Preston Wallace hit 9 of 14 for 144 yards including four to Ladd for 86 yards and four to Marcel White for 49 yards.
“It was really nice having Cole back tonight,” said Evart coach Pat Craven. “Harrison decided to do their best to take the pass away from us and so we stuck to the running game and Cole just crushed it all game long.”
Defensively for the Wildcats, Jaxon Craven recorded 18 tackles and Hopkins made 17 stops with two sacks and an interception. Tanner Graber made 12 stops with a sack and Ladd had 11 takedowns.
Craven likes the way the Wildats are playing heading into the postseason.
“We’re doing a pretty good job right now and we know we have to turn it up even more now,” he said. “We had a few defensive lapses tonight in the second quarter but we made some halftime adjustments and did a much better job in the second half. We’ll find out Sunday who our opponent we’ll be and then we’ll make our preparations.”
