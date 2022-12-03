EVART — A balanced attack led Evart to a 64-34 win over Beal City in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Friday night.
The Wildcats had three players in double figures and two more with nine points in the victory.
“I thought we played diversified game,” Evart coach Carrie Kunkle said. “A lot of girls scored and lot of girls played minutes.
“That’s the sign of a good program when everyone in scoring and contributing.”
Evart led 8-6 after the first quarter and 28-18 at halftime. It was 41-27 going into the fourth quarter.
Kyrah Gray paced the Wildcats with 13 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and two blocks while Brooklyn Decker added 12 points. Emma Dyer had 11 points and four assists while Addy Gray and Ally Theunick added nine points apiece.
Evart (2-0 overall, 1-0 Highland) is at Reed City on Tuesday and hosts Lake City in a key early-season Highland game on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.