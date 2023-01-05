BEAVERTON — The Evart girls won their eighth game in a row on Wednesday, earning a 60-36 non-league victory at Beaverton.
Senior Addy Gray, who is approaching the 1,000-point scoring milestone, finished with a game-high 20 points while Kyrah Gray and Emma Dyer each delivered 15 points.
Kyrah also collected six rebounds and junior forward Brooklyn Decker grabbed seven boards.
“It was a nice game for us,” said Evart coach Carrie Kunkle.
“We got the lead early and maintained it. Beaverton played us tough in the first half before we pulled away in the third quarter.”
Evart (8-1, 5-0) hosts NMC on Tuesday.
MESICK — McKayla McCoy poured in 44 points to lead Mesick to a 56-13 win over Baldwin in a West Michigan D Conference contest.
“We played a lot of pressure basketball, got a lot of steals and fast breaks,” Mesick coach Aaron Osentowski said.
The Bulldogs (3-4, 3-3) are at Marion on Friday.
