LEROY — Pine River girls basketball coach Paula Justin was frustrated after a tough loss against Evart Friday, 38-34.
After leading 10-9 after the first quarter, 21-19 at the half and tied 30-30 with the Wildcats starting the fourth quarter, Justin said an invisible lid seemed to cover the Bucks' basket in the fourth quarter.
"If you keep someone to 38 points you would think you could win," she said. "We were stuck at 34 (points). I got sick of looking at it on the scoreboard."
Pine River sophomore Hailey Wanstead paced the Bucks with seven points, seven rebounds and three steals while Daria Lindquist, Madi Sparks, and Becca Horan each scored six points. Sparks also contributed eight rebounds and three steals.
"We just have to get more intense. We were 14 for 28 from the free-throw line," she said. "We have to take care of the ball and make our shots."
Kelci Elder led Evart with 14 points, while Addysen Gray and Kaylie Ladd each scored six.
Evart (3-3, 1-3) plays again on Jan. 7 at Farwell in a girl-boy varsity doubleheader.
Pine River travels to Manton on Jan. 7.
