MCBAIN — The Evart girls basketball team went to McBain Wednesday and got a coveted Highland Conference victory, 41-39.
The Wildcats led the Ramblers 22-16 at the half and held on to get the win. Ramblers coach Drew Bronkema said his team played with no energy on either side of the ball and had no sense of urgency or physicality.
"That falls on me," he said. "Give credit to Evart, they played hard. I have to do a better job of preparing them."
McBain's Olyvia Nederhood had 14 points while Emma Schierbeek had nine points.
