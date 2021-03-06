EVART — Evart caught fire in the fourth quarter and scored a 57-53 win over Pine River in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Friday night.
Pine River led 21-8 after the first quarter and 27-14 at halftime. It was 38-21 going into the fourth quarter before the Wildcats rallied.
"They went to a 1-3-1 zone in the fourth quarter and we didn't handle it very well," Pine River coach Paula Justin said. "We didn't let them get a layup in the first half.
"We played good helpside defense and stopped them going to the hole but in the second half, not so much."
Addysen Gray paced Evart with 18 points while Skylar Baumgardner added 16.
Hailey Wanstead paced Pine River wih 19 points, nine rebounds and two steals while Madi Sparks added 13 points, seven rebounds and two assists. CorNesha Holmes had 10 points and three steals while Kendra Montague grabbed 10 rebounds.
