HOUGHTON LAKE — The Evart girls remained unbeaten in Highland Conference play with a 63-24 victory at Houghton Lake on Friday.
The Wildcats controlled play from the start, leading 21-7, 27-10 and 48-19 at the quarter breaks.
“Every girl played and scored tonight, even the fifth-quarter girls,” said Evart coach Carrie Kunkle.
“I liked how we used our defensive pressure to create turnovers and transition points, especially in the second half.”
Senior guard Addy Gray, fast approaching the 1,000-point scoring milestone, hit for 15 with five steals.
Emma Dyer drained 12 with five steals and six assists while Kyrah Gray canned 10 with four steals, four rebounds and three blocks, and Brooklyn Decker and Mattisen Tiedt each scored six.
Decker and Ally Theunick each had five rebounds and Theunick also had five steals on a night when Evart recorded 32 steals as a team.
Evart (10-1, 7-0) faces Roscommon at home on Tuesday.
