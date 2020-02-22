BEAL CITY -- The Evart girls posted a 71-38 victory at Beal City on Thursday. Freshman sharpshooter Addyson Gray generated 25 points with seven rebounds and senior post Kelci Elder deposited 20 points with 11 boards for a double-double. Junior Makenzi VanBuren tallied 12 with seven boards and senior point guard Livia Hopkins hit for five and was a force inside, collecting 14 rebounds.
Evart (9-8, 6-8) hosts Morley Stanwood on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.