MANTON — The Evart girls basketball team got a Highland Conference road win Wednesday beating Manton, 59-40.
The Wildcats and Rangers were tied after the first quarter, 13-13, but Evart took a 29-19 lead into halftime. To start the fourth quarter, Evart held its lead up, 42-26.
Manton coach JP Katona said his team didn't have an answer for the Wildcats' offense. He said his team usually steps things up defensively, but they didn't have an answer for Evart's shots from 3-point range.
"They hit nine threes [Wednesday] and that is how you beat a zone," Katona said. "They just worked harder than us and now we have to bounce back for our game Friday."
Lauren Wilder paced the Rangers with 17 points, five rebounds and four steals while Genna Alexander had 10 points and seven rebounds. Megan Moffit had seven rebounds and five assists for Manton.
Manton (3-8, 3-6) host Northern Michigan Christian Friday.
