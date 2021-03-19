LEROY — The Evart Wildcats girls basketball team spoiled senior night for the Pine River Thursday beating the Bucks, 40-28.
The game was knotted after the first quarter, 10-10. By the half, Evart held a 22-18 lead and things remained close heading into the fourth quarter. At the end of the third, Evart was up, 30-24.
Pine River coach Paula Justin said her team simply couldn't shoot the ball and it is hard to win when you can't get the ball in the basket.
"We didn't shoot well and missed a lot of layups," she said.
Madi Sparks paced the Bucks with 10 points while Kendra Montague and Hailey Wanstead each scored six. Montague also had three steals.
