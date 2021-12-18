LEROY — The Evart girls broke open a close Highland Conference game at Pine River in the third quarter on Friday, using a ball-hawking half-court trap to create turnovers and fuel a comeback that brought the Wildcats from a 25-20 halftime deficit to a 46-30 lead by the end of the period.
Evart’s surge carried into the early minutes of the fourth quarter, too, as the Wildcats pushed to a 53-33 lead on the way ultimately to a 56-40 victory.
“This is a good win for us,” said Evart coach Matt Tiedt.
“It’s always nice when you can win a conference game on the road and it’s especially nice for us to win here because Pine River always plays us tough.”
Evart (3-2, 2-2) returned to the win column after suffering back-to-back league losses at Lake City and home against McBain.
“We couldn’t get much going against McBain (in a 51-29 loss), so it was nice for us to put some points on the board in this one,” Tiedt added.
“I told the girls at the half that we had to go out and prove we can win on the road.
“We got after it defensively and had a really nice third quarter.”
Tiedt was also pleased with his team’s ball handling after a tentative first quarter and commended guards Brianna Cass, Allyson Theunick and Emma Dyer for making good decisions with the ball.
Pine River coach Paula Justin acknowledged that Evart’s half-court trap at the outset of the third quarter proved to be a game-changer.
“It gave them momentum,” she said.
Junior wing Addysen Gray led all scorers with 19 points, including a pair of treys, and senior shooting guard Skylar Baumgardner put 18 on the board, including 10 points during the 11-minute second half stretch in which the Wildcats outscored Pine River 33-8.
Sophomore forward Brooklyn Decker also scored all seven of her points during that run, including a triple. Dyer, a freshman, scored three points and led the aggressive Wildcats’ defense with eight steals.
Junior Madi Sparks tallied 14 to pace the Bucks (2-3, 2-2). including a pair of 3-pointers, while senior wing Hailey Wanstead put eight on the board while battling foul trouble and senior Avery Sumpter scored four.
Evart won the JV game 63-20, paced by Faith Hamilton (15) and Emma Dyer (13). Nevaeh Rizor and Braelee Wheeler each scored six for the Bucks.
Evart is home against league foe NMC on Jan. 6 and Pine River plays at Lakeview on Jan. 3.
BEAL CITY — That’s more like it.
Manton got a nice boost before the holiday break as it beat Beal City 67-35 in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest.
The Rangers had started the season 0-4 but got back on track after a slow start against the Aggies.
“This was a great confidence-builder game,” Manton coach JP Katona said. “We started off a little bit rusty but came out of halftime dialed in.
“We also shared the ball extremely well tonight which allowed other players to score. Overall, a great team effort.”
Manton led 11-8 after the first quarter and 31-22 at halftime before taking a commanding 54-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
Lauren Wilder paced the Rangers with 23 points, seven steals and three assists while Leah Helsel had 16 points, four steals and three assists. Megan Moffit had 10 points, 13 rebounds, eight steals and seven assists while Hadley Saylor added 10 points.
Genna Alexander also had seven points and seven rebounds.
Manton is at Traverse City West on Jan. 4.
MESICK — Mesick used a fourth-quarter rally to beat Mason County Eastern 42-31 in a West Michigan D Conference girls basketball contest.
The Cardinals were up 29-28 going into the fourth before the Bulldogs finished strong.
“We played from behind most of the way but our defense took over in the fourth quarter,” Mesick coach Aaron Osentoski said. “Our transition game took over, too, and we never looked back.”
Lexy Abraham and Kayla McCoy paced the Bulldogs with 15 points apiece.
Mesick (4-2 overall, 3-2 WMD) is at Walkerville on Jan. 5.
