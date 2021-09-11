LEROY — Evart displayed its offensive versatility Friday at the field of Highland Conference foe Pine River, using explosive plays to gain a lead in the first half and then pounding the football to control the clock in the second half on the way to a 40-14 victory.
The Wildcats (3-0, 2-0) remained unbeaten while Pine River (0-3, 0-2), which battled hard to the final buzzer, remained winless.
Evart coach Pat Craven was proud of how his team fought adversity to stay unbeaten.
“We were missing four kids tonight and I’m proud of the way we made adjustments and handled the changes pretty well,” he said. “Give Pine River credit, their kids played hard. It was nice to see Preston (Wallace) have a good night throwing the ball. He’s getting better every game.”
Pine River coach Terry Martin said his team is still fighting despite a rough start to the season.
“We played well at times and other times we made mistakes that hurt us,” said Pine River coach Terry Martin. “The kids fought back in the second half when they could have hung their heads and that says a lot about who they are. There’s no disappointment with the effort but we have to cut down on the mistakes. You can’t turn the ball over four times in the first half against a team like Evart.”
Evart gained a lead it would not relinquish on its first possession when junior Preston Wallace lofted a pass down the middle to junior Cole Hopkins coming out of the backfield which Hopkins caught in stride between two defenders and then outraced everyone to the end zone for an 85-yard tally.
Hopkins used an old-fashioned stiff arm to create some room after he caught the ball. Hopkins also booted the extra point for a 7-0 lead five minutes into the contest.
It was still 7-0 late in the first half when Evart, within the shadow of its own goal-line, struck again as Wallace found the flying figure of Bryant Calderon down the left sidelines and he raced 89 yards to score with help from a downfield block from fellow receiver Marcell White.
Evart’s lead ballooned to 20-0 with seconds left in the half when Wallace tossed his third TD, a 27-yarder to sophomore Dakobe White, who was well-covered but managed to corral the ball at the 2-yard line and then dash into the end zone.
The final Wildcat TD of the half was set up by Wallace’s interception.
When Hopkins tallied from 8 yards to cap a methodical, ground-oriented march at the outset of the third quarter to give the visitors a 26-0 lead, Pine River still showed plenty of fight, scoring on its next two possessions.
The Bucks’ initial score was set up QB Austin Dean’s 40-yard designed scramble and a 14-yard jet sweep from Connor Rouse, who also scored two points on the same play to cut the lead to 26-8.
Evart responded with another methodical, grind-it-out drive capped by Wallace’s fourth TD strike on the only pass of the 12-play, 83-yard march, a 9-yarder to leaping Marcell White in the end zone to make it 34-8.
The Bucks responded with their best drive of the night, moving 58 yards in nine plays culminating in Dean finding Evan Esline for an 18-yard score.
Calderon, a playmaker as a runner and receiver on offense and a safety on defense, concluded the scoring with a 2-yard plunge with 1:25 left.
Calderson (20 carries, 96 yards, TD) and Hopkins (12 for 95 yards, TD) enabled Evart to control the tempo and the game clock in the second half.
Wallace hit 10 of 20 for 244 yards and four touchdowns in the contest and he also rushed for 38 yards on seven tries. Hopkins brought in four passes for 110 yards and Calderon three for 91 yards. Dakobe White and Marcell White each had TD catches as well. Calderon recovered two fumbles and the ball-hawking Wildcat defense forced five turnovers. Wheeler had two picks and Sam Bailey recorded a sack.
Pine River’s Dean hit 3 of 7 aerials for 34 yards and the TD strike to Esline, who caught all three Dean passes. Dean led the Bucks in rushing with 60 yards on 10 tries. Rouse raced to 29 yards on seven carries with a TD.
Cash Wheeler and Kyle Root each took part in eight tackles for the Bucks and Root also made a nice running interception. Devin McQueen made five solo stops for the Bucks.
