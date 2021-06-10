CADILLAC — Pierce Johnson knew his name was going to come up.
With ace Danny Witbeck's pitch count climbing and a chance at a regional championship hanging in the balance, Johnson was going to be needed to get some of the biggest outs of the season.
It was anything but easy but the Evart senior got it done.
Evart clipped Benzie Central 3-2 in a Division 3 baseball regional semifinal contest Wednesday at Mills Field in Cadillac. The game moved to Cadillac in the first inning after heavy rains and thunderstorms rolled through the original host site in Manton around 4:45 p.m.
The win sends the Wildcats (27-8 overall) into a regional championship game at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in East Jordan against Gladstone. The Braves beat Iron Mountain 18-11 on Wednesday.
Evart held a 3-1 lead on Benzie with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning when Witbeck threw his 75th pitch. One more and he would have been unable to pitch on Saturday due to MHSAA rules.
"There's really not much point going to regional this Saturday without Danny," Evart coach Josh Johnson said. "We knew Pierce was going to have to give us five or six outs and he had to give us five.
"That was a gritty perforamance by him and the guys in the field were great."
Pierce Johnnson got through the sixth without much drama, even though the nerves were there.
"I knew I was going to have to pitch but I don't like coming in during the inning," he said. "I'd rather start the inning.
"I knew had a really great defense behind me so I just had to throw strikes and they'd make plays."
Evart loaded the bases in the top of the seventh but couldn't get a run across setting the stage for what turned out to be a stressful bottom of the seventh.
Johnson hit the leadoff batter and that was followed by two straight singles to load the bases with no outs. That leadoff batter was picked off third base, though, by Johnson in what might have been the play of the game for the first out.
"All year long, our defense seems to come up big and make plays," Josh Johnson said. "To get that very first out was just huge.
"That pickoff play was huge and that's something we work on all the time in practice."
A one-out walk reloaded the bases, though, but a pop-up to shortstop became the second out.
Johnson hit another batter to drive in a run and make it 3-2 with the bases still loaded. A sinking flyout to Jake Ladd in right field was third out, though, and Evart survived.
Evart scored its three runs in the top of the third inning. Witbeck produced a one-out single and went to second on a single by Nate Sochocki. Johnson singled in a run, as did Reese Ransom to make it 2-0.
Michael Lodholtz produced a two-out single to cap the scoring there. Benzie got its first run in the bottom of the fourth.
"That's the way it was in districts," Josh Johnson said. "We had one good inning against Mason County Central, one good inning against Reed City and then one good inning here today.
"I'd like to see a little more production but at this point it's about survival. You get to this point and these teams are all good."
Sochocki led Evart with two hits while Witbeck, Ransom, Lodholtz and Preston Wallace each had one.
Witbeck struck out nine and allowed one hit in 5.1 innings of work.
