EVART — Evart’s senior went out in style as the Wildcats beat Kalkaska 70-43 in a non-conference boys basketball contest Thursday night.
“We had good contributions from pretty much everybody tonight,” Evart coach Kris Morgan said. “The bench did its job where everyone came in played well.
“The whole second half, the seniors took over and did what they needed to do to finish off their year strong.”
Evart led 17-15 after the first quarter and 34-20 at halftime. It was 51-30 going into the fourth quarter.
Marcel White paced the Wildcats with 15 points while Kamden Darling scored 14. Jordan Alrbight had 11 and Jacob Ladd scored 10.
Evart faces Roscommon or Charlton Heston Academy in a Division 3 district contest Wednesday at Houghton Lake.
CADILLAC — Heritage Christian closed out its season with a 54-45 win over the Cadillac Area Homeschool Association Panthers Thursday at Temple Hill.
“I’m incredibly proud of this team,” Heritage Christian coach Andy Brubaker said. “They came out night after night and played with a lot heart. Each person played hard for the man next to him on the court.
“We faced some stiff competition this year, but we showed what we were made of. It’ll be hard to replace our outgoing seniors, but the future looks bright with the growth the underclassmen showed this year.”
The Patriots led 16-12 after the first quarter before it was 24-all at halftime.
Peyton Shaffer paced Heritage Christian with 29 points, including 17 in the second half. Peyton Nickel and Jadob Salisbury added eight points apiece.
The Patriots finish the season at 10-4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.