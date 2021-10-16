EVART — Lake City put up a whale of a fight but Evart finally prevailed 27-20 on homecoming night, with quarterback Preston Wallace scoring on a short keeper in the last two minutes to clinch the hard-fought victory.
It was a huge game for both sides with a pile of playoff points up for grabs and the teams battled to the end. Evart (7-1, 6-1) also clinched second place in the Highland Conference standings behind Beal City.
Lake City (5-3, 4-3) must win against non-league foe Sanford Meridian in week nine to have a chance of advancing to the playoffs.
“This was a tough one; Lake City gave us a good game,” said Evart coach Pat Craven. “Both teams wanted this one, but our kids hung tough and pulled it out. It was good for our kids to be in a game like this. You won’t win pretty all the time; sometimes you just have to find a way to win and that’s what we did.”
Evart offensive coordinator Ken Ranjel missed this week’s practice because of COVID, though he did instruct the kids during the week though zoom sessions. Craven said not having Ranjel on the sidelines affected the flow and rhythm of the Wildcats’ normally explosive offense but that’s not to take away from Lake City’s gritty defensive effort in the contest.
“I don’t normally say this after a loss, but I’m proud of the way our kids battled all night and never gave up,” said Lake City coach Kyle Smith.
“We had our chances to come back but too many penalties and injuries hurt us. Many players stepped up, though, and played well for us and gave us a chance to win.”
Evart led by a slim 7-6 margin at halftime but appeared to pull away with a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter.
Short runs by Byrant Calderon and Cole Hopkins pushed the Wildcat lead to 21-6, including a two-point conversion run by Wallace following Hopkins’ TD, but Lake City displayed plenty of resilience in this one.
The Trojans battled back to trim the Evart lead to just a point, 21-20, scoring on its next two possessions. First, running back Lucas Hinkamp cut back and tallied from 28 yards to cap a 51-yard drive.
Darin Kunkel returned the kickoff 25 yards to set up Lake City in good field position and then Kunkel hit receiver Brody Gothard for 21 yards to set up the touchdown scamper by Hinkamp.
On Evart’s subsequent possession, Craven gambled, going on fourth-and-short near midfield but Cole Hopkins was stopped just short of the markers by Lake City defenders Christian Park and Eyn Noren, giving the Trojans another short field.
The Trojans marched 44 yards this time.
Runs of 19 yards by Kunkel and 11 yards by Hinkamp brought the ball inside the 10-yard line and from there it was Noren taking it the rest of the way, finding a seam from 9 yards out to trim the Evart lead to 21-20 with 7:17 remaining. Lake City’s conversion attempt failed, though, when Wallace alertly made an interception in the end zone and Evart maintained its narrow advantage.
Evart was forced to punt on its next possession but a fumble on the play was recovered by the Wildcats’ Jake Ladd, giving them the ball right back in excellent field position. The Wildcats did not waste the opportunity against the inspired Trojan defense, finally clinching the long, hard fight when Wallace plunged over from a yard out with 2:02 remaining. Wallace’s TD was set by the slippery Calderon’s elusive 18-yard run on a jet sweep.
Lake City had one last chance to tie or go ahead but the comeback fizzled when Wallace, who plays safety on defense for Evart, made his second interception, allowing the Wildcats to run out the clock.
Lake City took an early 6-0 when junior Dayne Blair took a pitchout and raced 6 yards to paydirt. Blair, Lake City’s leading rusher this season, was forced to the sidelines in the second quarter with a foot injury. Hinkamp, who took Blair’s spot, scored the first touchdown for the Trojans in the fourth quarter before he too got dinged up and was forced to leave the game, but then “next man up” Noren entered the backfield and he scored Lake City’s last touchdown.
Calderon, who amassed 193 rushing yards on 26 carries, tallied from 2 yards in the first half before scoring again on a 2-yard sweep in the third quarter. Cole Hopkins, who was a bit dinged up going into the game, generated 50 yards on 10 carries with a TD and Wallace finished with 26 yards on eight carries with a TD.
Defensively for Evart, Hopkins and Ladd each had 10 tackles and a fumble recovery. Donovan Balowski made nine stops with a sack and a fumble recovery.
Kunkel recorded 88 yards on 14 carries for the Trojans. Hinkamp earned 55 yards on seven carries with his TD during his time on the field.
Defensively, Noren made 13 tackles including two big fourth-down stops. Gothard had nine tackles and Hinkamp eight.
Evart hosts Harrison in week nine and Lake City is home against Sanford Meridian.
