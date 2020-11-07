MCBAIN — Any given Friday.
It's certainly cliched but it's also true.
Evart proved it again Friday as it knocked off heavily-favored McBain 34-31 in an MHSAA Division 7 district contest.
The win sends the Wildcats (6-2 overall) into a district title game at Oscoda Nov. 13 or 14. The Owls (8-0) beat Beaverton 33-27 on Friday.
Making this Evart win even more sweeter is the fact that McBain beat the Wildcats 52-16 on Sept. 25.
You can talk revenge or any other topic but it comes down to just believing anyone can beat anyone else.
"We just go into every game thinking we can and we can't back down," Evart quarterback Danny Witbeck said. "We just go in hard."
Evart coach Pat Craven echoed that.
The coaching staff talked all week about the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team and the "Miracle on Ice" victory over the Soviet Union in Lake Placid, New York.
While that event is ancient history to Evart's players, the lessons of that night have been used over and over in the last 40 years.
"We might not beat McBain 3 out of 10 times but we didn't need to do that," Craven said. "We only needed to beat them once and so we talked about that 1980 men's Olympic hockey team and we attacked the week like that.
"Just like that hockey team, that was a semifinal and now we get to go play for a championship next week."
Just like that 3-2 win over the Soviets, it might be hard for Evart to replicate the excitement from Friday's game against McBain.
The two teams kept throwing blows in the form of second-half touchdowns with neither backing down.
"We challenged our kids to just keep digging, fighting and griding," Craven said. "We know that McBain is bigger than us and stronger than us but with our heart, desire, speed, quickness and tenacity...on one night we could do it."
McBain led 14-7 at halftime but Evart answered just 3:32 into the third quarter on a 9-yard run by Bryant Calderon.
McBain went up 17-14 on a field goal by Tristan McIlhinney. Evart took its first lead with 3:34 left in the first quarter on a 4-yard run by Calderon that made it 21-17.
McBain coach Pat Maloney lamented his team not having played the last two weeks due to COVID-related forfeits by Manistee and Farwell but gave Evart credit for making big plays all night long.
"We were just a little rusty and didn't have game speed," he said. "Don't take anything away from Evart, though. They played well.
"Defensively, we just had some breakdowns at different times. We'd have them in third- or fourth-down situations and they'd make a big play."
McBain's Kaiden McGillis answered with a 21-yard touchdown run to make it 24-21 with 2:03 to go in the third but Witbeck hooked up with Cole Hopkins for a 21-yard strike to make it 27-24 with 6 seconds to go in the third.
"We're all working together and that's the biggest key," Witbeck said. "The offensive line is doing a heckuva job and the receivers and backs are doing their job, too."
The Ramblers went up 31-27 on a 35-yard halfback pass from McGillis to Carsten Huttenga with 8:56 remaining but, again, Calderon answered with a 22-yard TD run to put the Wildcats up 34-31 with 8:09 left.
Evart's defense stood tall on McBain's final two series as a Pierce Johnson interception ended one drive and a Brysen Shyvely pick ended the second. Junior linebacker Sam Bailey had two huge sacks of McBain quarterback Deacon Dodde in those Rambler possessions, as well.
Witbeck was 27 for 45 passing for 332 yards and a TD while also carrying the ball 16 times for 116 yards and a TD. Calderon had 10 carries for 76 yards and three TDs while also catching nine passes for 92 yards. Haidyn Simmer caught nine passes for 94 yards and Hopkins four passes for 59 yards and a TD.
Evart rolled up 540 yards of total offense.
Shyvely led the defense with 15 tackles.
Dodde was 10 of 22 passing for 181 yards and two touchdowns. McGillis caught five passes for 104 yards and two scores while Dan Rodenbaugh caught three passes for 57 yards and Austin Eling two passes for 51 yards.
Kalvin McGillis paced the defense with 15 tackles.
