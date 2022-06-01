LEROY — One game down.
Evart opened Division 3 softball district play by beating Lake City 10-0 in a pre-district contest Tuesday at Pine River High School.
The Wildcats advance to face McBain in the first semifinal at 10 a.m. Saturday while the host Bucks meet Reed City in the second game.
Addy Gray pitched the shutout for Evart, allowing no runs on two hits and a walk while striking out 13.
Gray helped herself at the plate with a run-scoring double while Katelyn Gostlin had two hits, including a home run, and five RBIs. Ally Theunick had a hit; Kylynn Thompson a hit; Skylar Baumgardner a hit; Katelynn Duncan a hit; Kayanne Tiedt two hits and an RBI; and Brooklyn Decker a hit.
Kasey Keenan took the loss for Lake City, allowing three earned runs on seven hits and six walks while striking out one.
Hannah Vasicek and Payton Hogan each had a hit for the Trojans.
Evart (24-5 overall) tries to wrap up the Highland Conference title today with a doubleheder at Roscommon. The Wildcats are two games up and need just one win to secure the title outright.
MANTON — It might not have been pretty but Manton got the job done.
The Rangers outlasted Benzie Central 10-6 in 10 innings in a Division 3 pre-district contest Tuesday at home.
The win sends Manton to district semifinal play Saturday at Traverse City St. Francis against the host Gladiators.
“My message today was leave it all on the field, never give up and my girls did just that,” Manton coach Angie Taylor said. “Adri (Sackett) has struggled getting a hit and came up big for us. In the bottom of the seventh with two outs and a freshman at the plate, she hits a solo home run. Our defense played well and backed up Shelby’s pitching.”
Shelby Bundy got the win Tuesday, allowing two earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out eight. Both teams committed eight errors defensively.
At the plate, Megan Moffit had a hit; Autumn Sackett two hits and an RBI; Adriana Sackett two hits and two RBIs; Morgan Shepler an RBI; Aliyah Geary two hits and an RBI; and Madison Schnitker an RBI.
Manton also hosts Pine River today to complete Highland Conference play.
REED CITY — Reed City took two from Ludington, 2-1 and 13-1, in non-league play.
Isabell Guy got the win in the opener, allowing eight hits while striking out 14.
At the plate, Rylie Shafer and Kenzie Shoemaker had two hits apiece while Paityn Enos and Kyleigh Weck each had one.
Shafer, Hayden Cutler and Kayla Montague had two hits apiece in game two while Enos, Shoemaker, Kaitlyn Goodman, Hannah Stellini and Weck all had hits. Culter had three RBIs while Shafer, Stellini and Guy each drove in two.
Enos got the win, tossing a no-hitter while striking out four.
LEROY — Pine River got much more aggressive and beat Manton 20-3 in a Division 3 baseball pre-district Tuesday at home.
The Bucks advance to face Lake City at 10 a.m. Saturday with McBain and Benzie Central playing the second game.
“The same pitcher we lost to the last time pitched again today and we didn’t square up at all in that game,” Pine River coach Shawn Ruppert said. “We were much more aggressive swinging the bats and on the bases.”
Pine River collected 18 hits.
Hoon Yang had a three-run inside-the-park homer; Cole Hill three hits and two RBIs; Jordan Nelson three hits, including a double, and an RBI; Dillon Blood three hits and two RBIs; Braden Larr a hit and two RBIs; Nate Marks two hits and an RBI; and Caden Hubbel a hit and two RBIs.
Pine River hosts Montabella today in a non-conference doubleheader.
HART — Marion dropped a pair of non-league games to Hart, 7-6 and 12-2.
At the plate in game one, Aadin Yowell had two hits; Weston Cox two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs; Tucker Sigafoose a hit; and Keegan Baldwin an RBI.
Sigafoose took the loss in relief of Salisbury.
Sigafoose had two hits in game two while Aaron Whitney drove in a run. Braden Prielipp took the loss.
Marion (20-4) faces Mount Pleasant Heart in a Division 4 district game Saturday at Beal City.
LAKE CITY — Beal City finished a perfect Highland Conference baseball campaign as it swept Lake City 20-1 and 17-2 on Tuesday.
Gavin Bisballe took the loss in the opener for the Trojans. Sam Baron doubled and drove in a run while Tyler Atkins and J. Goodrich had a hit apiece.
AJ VanDuinen took the loss in game two.
Cole McGiness, Atkins, Job Rogers and Hunter Geiger each had hits for Lake City while Baron and Devin Nolan drove in a run.
Lake City faces host Pine River in a Division 3 district contest on Saturday.
EVART — Evart wrapped up regular season play with a pair of wins over Farwell, 12-2 and 12-0.
“We started pretty sluggish in game one and it was 2-0 in the fifth inning,” Evart coach Josh Johnson said. “We scored eight in the bottom of the fifth and took off from there.
“We hit pretty well the rest of the night.”
Riley Ransom got the win in game one, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out six.
Preston Wallace had two hits and two RBIs; Nolan Theunick two hits; Daryin Reagan two hits and an RBI; Lucas Johnson an RBI; and Michael Lodholtz a triple and three RBIs.
Jake Ladd tossed the shutout in game two, allowing four walks while striking out one.
Bryant Calderon doubled in two runs; JJ Morgan had two hits; Theunick two hits and an RBI; Shawn Jackson two hits, including a double, and an RBI; Reagan three hits, including a double, and two RBIs; Ladd a hit and an RBI; and Marcel White a hit and an RBI.
Evart faces Hart in a Division 3 district contest Saturday at Mason County Central.
