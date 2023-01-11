EVART — The Evart girls surged to an early lead Wednesday on the way to a 62-34 victory over visiting Highland Conference foe Northern Michigan Christian.
It was Evart’s ninth straight win since a season-opening loss to Sanford Meridian and increased the Wildcats’ unbeaten record in the league to 6-0.
“We came out of the starting blocks fast tonight and ready to play,” noted Evart coach Carrie Kunkle.
“Our goal is to get better every game and one of those things is doing a better job against a zone defense. NMC made us work for our shots tonight with their zone in the second half and forced us to be patient with the ball. I thought we handled that pretty well.”
NMC coach Rich Bennett said it was a challenge after his young team fell far behind in the opening quarter but he liked the way the girls responded, especially in the second half.
“I should have gone to the zone sooner but I thought we did a good job of making them throw the ball around,” he said.
“Evart’s a very good team. They work well together and they’re unselfish. I’m happy for the team, the school and the community that the girls are playing so well this year. I’ve watched Addy (Gray) play since elementary school and she’s having a great season.”
Gray, who recently surpassed the century mark in 3-pointers for her career, came out nailing triples in this one as Evart gained the early lead. Gray made six 3-pointers in the first half and scored all 23 of her points.
Gray is also nearing 1,000 points for her career but said she never thinks about personal milestones during games.
“All of us feel the same way; we want to work together so the team can do well,” she said.
Fellow senior guard Brianna Cass agreed. “We look at every game as an opportunity to do better than the game before,” she said.
Evart led 27-11, 41-15 and 51-22 at the quarter breaks.
Gray had six steals to go with her game-high 23 points. Sophomore point guard Emma Dyer tallied 10 with two treys and five assists and freshman wing Kyrah Gray also tallied 10 with a pair of treys and three boards.
Brooklyn Decker registered four points, four rebounds and four steals and Ally Theunick had five rebounds to go with her four points. Faith Hamilton came off the bench to score four.
Kunkle also commended the hard-nosed inside play of reserve senior forward Logan Staats and the passing and communication of junior Jo Jo Tiedt and her younger sister Mattisen while they were in the backcourt together during the fourth quarter.
NMC senior guard Paige Ebels and senior post Alaina Rozeveld each registered 10 points and junior Jada VanNoord scored five.
The Evart JV (10-0) remained perfect with a 61-26 victory. Kiera Elder (18) and Emily Miller (13) paced the Wildcats along with Mattisen Tiedt (eight).
MCBAIN — McBain used good energy to score a 58-18 win over Pine River in a Highland contest.
The Ramblers led 26-3 after the first quarter and 36-8 at halftime. It was 51-15 going into the fourth quarter.
“For me, it was the energy, the commitment to play at both ends of the floor and run the floor,” McBain coach Bruce Koopman said. “Monday wasn’t good for us but it seemed like we were back on track, played hard, played with energy and got some points in transition.”
Kahl Heuker paced McBain with 16 points, while Peyton Grant had 12 and Sydney Heuker scored seven.
Amanda Hill paced Pine River with five points while Emma Tice and Aubrey Lewis each had three.
Pine River hosts Beal City on Friday while McBain hosts Houghton Lake next Wednesday.
LAKE CITY — Lake City used good defensive play to beat Roscommon 46-17 in a Highland contest.
The Trojans led 14-0 after the first quarter and 25-3 at halftime.
“I really liked our defensive effort throughout the whole game,” Lake City coach Bill Tisron said. “I thought our bench gave us great energy and kept the same intensity up.”
Mackenzie Bisballe paced Lake City with 17 points and four rebounds while Alie Bisballe added 10 points. Haley Vandertuig also scored six.
Tisron also commended the play of Mya Miller off the bench.
The Trojans are at Northern Michigan Christian on Friday.
MESICK — Mesick beat Pentwater 43-21 in a West Michigan D League contest.
Kayla McCoy paced the Bulldogs with 27 points and 10 steals while Kelsey Quiggin and Cassie Sexton each had six.
Mesick is at Big Rapids Crossroads on Friday.
PETOSKEY — Cadillac’s freshman girls’ team dropped a contest to Petoskey.
Destiny Pringle paced the Vikings with four points while Zoey Brigerman, Kylie Swiger and Ellie Johnson each had two.
PETOSKEY — Cadillac’s freshman boys’ team dropped a 51-43 decision to Petoskey.
Lucas Vancil paced the Vikings with 12 points and 19 rebounds while Cade James had 11 points and seven rebounds. Kyle Ross also scored 13.
TRAVERSE CITY — Cadillac and Traverse City West skated to a 2-2 tie in a Big North Conference hockey contest.
Scoreless after the first period, Jackson Hilt got the Vikings on the board in the second period with a goal that held up until early in the third when the Titans evened it at 1-1.
A couple of minutes later, Henry Schmittdiel scored to put Cadillac up 2-1 but a power-play goal with three minutes left secured the tie for West.
Cadillac (9-3-1 overall, 4-3-1 BNC) hosts Manistique on Friday.
