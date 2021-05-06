EVART — Miscues cost Pine River in the opener.
A lack of productive hitting nearly cost Evart more.
The Wildcats and Bucks split a key Highland Conference baseball doubleheader Wednesday as both teams try to keep pace with perennial power Beal City.
Evart won the opener 5-0 while Pine River took the second game 6-2.
Danny Witbeck got the win for the Wildcats in the opener, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out 11.
Mac Sims paced the Wildcats with two hits and three RBIs while Haidyn Simmer had two hits and an RBI. Pierce Johnson also had a hit.
Despite the five runs, Evart coach Josh Johnson said the offensive attack was sparse.
"(Pine River) came ready to play and they hit the ball way better than we hit the ball," he said. "We've got to hit better than that. We can't rely on pitching and defense every night."
It was Pine River's defense that struggled early as Evart led 3-0 after the first inning without an earned run.
Hunter Kanouse took the loss, allowing one earned run on three hits and a walk while striking out nine. Austin Dean had two hits, including a double while Cole Hill and Elijah Carper had a hit apiece.
"Hunter really pitched well," Pine River coach Shawn Ruppert said. "We played a terrible first inning in the field.
"After that, we had enough baserunners and should have scored some runs."
The Bucks did that in the second game, putting up five early in the game.
Dylan Blood got the win, allowing one earned run on three hits and four walks while striking out two in 3 innings of work. Austin Latoski pitched three innings of relief, allowing one hit and three walks while striking out five.
Hill had two hits while Carper drove in two runs and Cash Wheeler had a sac fly.
"We didn't have the errors like we did in the first game and we put pressure on them early and got some runs," Ruppert said.
Brayden Cass took the loss, allowing three earned runs in two innings of work. Pierce Johnson pitched no-hit ball after that and struck out four.
Johnson had a hit and an RBI; Simmer a hit; Witbeck two hits; Nolan Theunick a hit; and Michael Lodholtz a hit.
Evart (13-5 overall, 5-1 Highland) is at Chippewa Hills today while Pine River hosts its annual invitational on Saturday.
Mesick wins two
MESICK — Mesick swept Lake Leelanau St. Mary 10-0 and 7-6 in a pair of non-league games.
Cole Spencer got the win in the opener, allowing no runs on three hits and no walks while striking out four.
Carter Simmer led the way at the plate with three hits, including two doubles, and four RBIs while Ben Parrish had two hits and an RBI. Gabe Parrish belted a two-run homer while Caleb Linna had a hit and stole two bases.
Gabe Parrish got the win in game two, allowing no earned runs, a hit and a walk while striking out two in two innings of work.
Colin Jewett had four hits and four RBIs while Gabe Parrish added a hit and two RBIs.
Mesick (14-2-2) is at the Lake Leelanau St. Mary Invitational on Saturday.
SOFTBALL
Mesick wins two
MESICK — Mesick won a pair of slugfests, beating Lake Leelanau St. Mary 14-12 and 15-10 in seven innings in non-league play.
Grace Quiggin got the win in the opener.
Mattie Akom and Emma Blach led the way at the plate with three hits apiece while Harmony Harris had two hits, including a home run, and four RBIs.
Quiggin got the win in game two, striking out five.
Akom led the way at the plate with five hits, including three triples while Grace Hawk added four hits, including a triple. Harris had three hits, including a triple, and four RBIs while Miranda Keillor had two hits and Quiggin two doubles.
Mesick (19-1) is at Marion on Monday.
