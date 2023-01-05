EVART — Turnovers were the story on Wednesday in the boys’ hoops Highland Conference clash between host Evart and Pine River. And, at least from the perspective of Pine River coach Brian Goodenow, the turnovers didn’t tell a good tale.
Evart employed full-court pressure in the third quarter of a very close game, creating numerous turnovers to pull ahead by double digits and eventually record a 39-31 victory.
“Too many turnovers tonight,” Goodenow said.
“We had 30 by our count and there may have been more. You can’t win a game when you turn the ball over that many times. Evart’s pressure got to us.”
Evart coach Shaun Gray, filling in for head coach Kris Morgan in this one, went to the full-court pressure at the outset of the second half.
The move paid dividends as the Wildcats would go on to outscore the visitors 14-2 in the quarter to break things open.
“We talked about it at the half and decided to ramp up the pressure,” he said.
“We’re good at pressuring the ball and creating scoring chances off the transition and that’s what we were looking for going into the third quarter.
“Pine River’s zone defense was slowing us down and preventing us from having access to the lane and our offense was struggling to that point. The pressure and the faster tempo helped us get more on track.”
Evart senior wing Marcel White scored eight of his nine points in the quarter, including a pair of 3-pointers, and Dakobe White also drilled a 3-pointer.
Pine River trailed 31-18 going into the fourth quarter but rallied to close the gap behind the hot hand of junior Tanner Prosch, who scored all 10 of his points in the final period.
“It was nice to see Tanner do that,” Goodenow said.
“He’s one of our leaders this year and his play gave us a nice spark in the fourth quarter. As a team we battled back after a tough third quarter and that was nice to see.”
Prosch paced the Bucks with his 10 points. Nathan Marks nailed six and Gavin Kelso scored four.
Senior guard Jordin Albright hit for 11 to lead a balanced Evart scoring ledger, including three treys in the first quarter.
White made nine and Kamden Darling connected for six.
Evart hosts Northern Michigan Christian on Tuesday while Pine River hosts Manton on Friday.
MANTON — Manton hung around a bit but some mistakes down the stretch cost the Rangers in a 61-46 loss to Beal City in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest.
The Aggies led 7-6 after the first quarter and 31-21 at halftime before taking a 44-34 lead into the fourth quarter.
“We had a gameplan and it was working, even though the score doesn’t show it,” Manton coach Brandon Herlein said. “I loved the energy from the guys tonight.
“We had just had turnovers down the stretch that really hurt.”
Nolan Moffit paced the Rangers with 15 points while Lincoln Hicks had 14. Logan Patrick grabbed 10 rebounds and Jakob Kuhn grabbed eight.
Manton is at Pine River on Friday.
LAKE CITY — Gaylord’s size made a difference as the game wore on and the Blue Devils beat Lake City 56-33 in a non-conference contest.
“It was a tough night against a good opponent,” Lake City coach Brad Besko said. “They’re a very physical team and they have a lot of size.
“We had a good first quarter and then things got away from us.”
Gaylord led 13-10 after the first quarter and 33-13 at halftime. It was 45-24 going into the fourth quarter.
Darin Kunkel paced Lake City with nine points and three rebounds while Brody Gothard had seven points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Grayson Elmquist had four points and three rebounds while James Vanderbrook added four points and three rebounds, as well.
The Trojans are at Beal City on Friday.
• Pine River won the JV game 47-30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.