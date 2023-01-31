LAKE CITY — Evart used a strong third quarter to pull away from Lake City and score a 67-35 win over the Trojans in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Monday night.
Lake City led 11-7 after the first quarter and the Wildcats were up 22-17 at halftime. Evart then outscored the Trojans 24-11 in the third to take a commanding 46-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
“We started well again but in the second quarter, they switched to a 1-3-1 zone and we didn’t handle it well,” Lake City coach Brad Besko said. “The third quarter has been our Achilles’ Heel all year…we gave up some baskets, turned the ball over and it got away from us.
“We continue to make the same mistakes over and over. We’ve got to learn from those so we don’t keep doing that. It should have been a more competitive game than it turned out to be.”
Evart was without coach Kris Morgan, serving a one-game suspension for entering a player in a sixth quarter last week in a win over Manton. Under MHSAA rules, basketball players can compete in up to five quarters in one day between the junior varsity and varsity contests.
Evart self-admitted the mistake to the MHSAA, meaning it will forfeit the win over Manton and Morgan had to sit out one game.
Dakobe White paced Evart with 21 points while Kamden Darling had 19. Lucas Johnson and Aidan Anderson each scored seven.
Brody Gothard paced Lake City with 13 points, four rebounds and three blocks while Adrian Schichtel had six points and eight rebounds. Corbin Bisballe had six points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals while James Vanderbrook added four points and five rebounds.
Lake City hosts Pine River on Wednesday while Evart hosts McBain.
• Lake City won the JV game 45-32. Caiden Helsel paced the Trojans with 15 points while Ian McLeod and Blake Brown each scored eight.
