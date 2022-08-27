EVART — Making the plays.
The Evart football team recorded clutch plays at opportune times on both sides of the ball Friday in the season-opener against visiting non-league foe Beaverton and that proved to be the difference in the Wildcats’ 34-20 triumph.
“We started off a little slow but we started to settle in on that last drive before halftime and then we regrouped and did a better job all the way around in the second half,” said veteran Evart head coach Pat Craven.
“Beaverton was physical and aggressive and that’s what we expected. I thought our O-line (tackles Alex Burhans and Josiah Beard, guards Kaden Debreuil and Hunter Witbeck, and center Riley Ransome) did a great job making adjustments and creating seams for our runners and giving Preston time to pass especially in the second half.”
Evart amassed nearly 500 yards of offense in the contest, generating 262 rushing yards and 225 passing yards but the win did not come easily against the resilient Beavers, who also moved the ball effectively between the 20 yard lines but got stalled three times in the red zone during the contest.
Junior QB Preston Wallace fired four TD strikes, two to senior slot receiver Jake Ladd and two to speedy junior wide receiver Dakobe White, including a game-clinching 97-yarder with 4:34 to play, and the defense took a bend-but-not-break posture, stopping Beaverton three times near the shadow of the goalline.
Midway through the second quarter, it was cornerback White leaping to deflect what appeared to be a sure touchdown pass in the end zone on fourth-and-goal to thwart a Beaverton scoring opportunity and Evart answering with a methodical scoring drive of its own taking up the final seven-and-a-half minutes of the first-half clock.
Wallace’s clutch 5-yard strike to White on a slant-in pass with zeroes showing on the clock completed a 19-play drive in which the Wildcats converted five first downs. Jordan Wicke’s extra point tied the score at 7 at the half.
Wallace hit Lucas Johnson, Dakobe White and Marcel White for critical first downs during the march.
Evart gained a lead it would not relinquish on its first drive of the second half, a nine-play, 69-yard march culminating in a 6-yard connection from Wallace to Ladd and a 14-7 advantage. Beaverton drove down the field on its ensuing possession but the drive was halted in the red zone again when free safety Wallace made an interception.
The Wildcats then added to their lead with another long march sparked by a 52-yard run from reserve running back Tanner Graber and ending with senior fullback Cole Hopkins powering over from 2 yards out.
The teams traded touchdowns after that. Evart ultimately pushed its lead to 28-13 with 6:58 to go after Ladd grabbed an 11-yard toss from Wallace and Marcel White grabbed the two-point conversion.
Beaverton came right back again, however, marching down the field behind a nice mix of runs and passes. It appeared the Beavers would score to pull within a touchdown again in the final minutes but Evart linebacker Jordan Wicke recovered a fumble at the 3 yard line and then Wallace found White on a seam route on the very next play for 97 yards and that sealed the deal.
“The 97-yarder from Preston to Dakobe was huge,” Craven said. “It was back and forth up to that point. We made plays when we needed to make plays and it felt good to put this one down in the win column. We know we need to improve in some areas and that’s what our focus is going to be this week in practice getting ready for Roscommon.”
Wallace hit on 15 of 20 aerials for 225 yards and four scores. Dakobe White grabbed five for 138 yards and two scores and Ladd pulled in three for 21 yards and two scores. Marcel White caught six for 47 yards.
Hopkins powered his way to 119 yards on 14 carries with a TD. Graber generated 58 yards on three tries. Ladd had 42 yards on four sweeps and Wallace rushed eight times for 40 yards.
Defensively, Hopkins led with 15 stops while Ladd made 10 and Wicke, Witbeck and Ransome each made seven. Wallace had the red-zone pick and Wicke the fumble recovery at the 3-yard line.
CHEBOYGAN — The chances were certainly there.
Miscues and too much size on the other side were too much to overcome, though.
Lake City dropped a its season opener to Cheboygan, 52-26, in a non-conference football contest.
The Trojans had just 19 players dressed for the game while the Chiefs, a Class B school, had depth to spare.
“The kids fought hard against a big Division 5 team,” Lake City coach Kyle Smith said. “There was no quit and I am proud of the efforts they made.
“We just have to clean some things up if we want to win game.”
Smith said his team had chances to cut into Cheboygan’s lead a number of times but untimely penalties killed drives.
Darin Kunkel was 8 of 11 passing for 125 yards and one touchdown. He also had 17 carries for 239 yards and two touchdowns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.