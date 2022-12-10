EVART — It was nail-biting tense in the first half of Friday’s Highland Conference clash between host Evart and Lake City, with both teams racing up and down the floor and the score sometimes changing with each possession.
In the third quarter, though, Evart was able to slow the frenetic pace a bit and build a double-digit lead, then maintain a relatively safe distance from the scrappy Trojans the rest of the way, ultimately taking a 62-47 decision.
“We played pretty well defensively in the first half but give credit to Lake City; they kept knocking down their shots,” said Evart coach Kris Morgan.
“In the second half Jordin (Albright) nailed a 3-pointer right at the outset to get the lead back and that kind of sparked us along with having Dakobe (White) out on the floor with his speed.
“Defensively we continued to play pretty well and were able to create some turnovers and then score off the transition. It was a nice effort all the way around for our guys tonight.”
Lake City coach Brad Besko loved the determination and intensity his team displayed for 32 minutes. He did not love the number of fouls and turnovers, however.
“We did some good things tonight and I’m happy with how hard we worked and kept working but there were too many mistakes,” Besko said.
“We got into some early foul trouble and had 26 turnovers and we’re not going to win a game like this with that many turnovers. It’s something we have to focus on and learn from. We’re very young and there’s going to be some growing pains. We’ll get better though.”
Lake City led 17-13 after the first quarter after Asheton Mathison hit a fast-break layup just before the buzzer. The Trojans also led 25-24 at the half after freshman Corbin Bisballe drained a 3-pointer just before the buzzer.
The complexion of the game changed in the third quarter after the Wildcats’ Albright nailed his baseline triple to ignite a 13-2 run for the home team that included breakaway buckets off steals from White and Kamden Darling. By the midway point of the period Evart had a 38-28 lead and Lake City was not able to climb back into contention.
A 3-pointer from Lake City freshman James VanderBrook, whom Besko commended for proving solid minutes off the bench, followed by a driving layup from senior forward Brody Gothard trimmed the Evart lead to 39-33 late in the quarter but that was as close as it would get.
Gothard was a beast inside for Lake City, providing lots of muscle down low while generating 16 points and 17 boards. Blake Root and Bisballe each tallied seven and VanderBrook struck for six. Root and VanderBrook, both freshmen, had four rebounds each. Besko has five freshmen on his roster this season and all of them saw time on the floor Friday.
Albright paced the Wildcats with 16 points, draining the nets four times from beyond the arc. Darling scored 14 and White made 12, all those points coming in the second half. Marcel White hit for nine while senior Jake Ladd earned six and sophomore Aceyn Morgan made five.
Coach Morgan commended Ladd, an undersized post, for his contributions in the paint and his ability to disrupt the other team’s flow.
“Jake has to be the shortest post around but he just battles so hard every game and causes a lot of havoc on the floor,” Morgan said.
“I wouldn’t trade him.”
Lake City (0-2, 0-1) is home Tuesday against Houghton Lake. Evart (1-1, 1-0) travels to Manton the same night.
