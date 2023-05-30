EVART — Probably the best postscript to Tuesday’s 7-3 victory by Evart on the home softball diamond against stubbornly resilient Lake City in the MHSAA Division 3 pre-district clash came from the Wildcat coach Amanda Brown.
“Lake City came with something to prove; we came with something to defend,” Brown said after the Wildcats battled back from an early 3-0 deficit and advance to Saturday’s district tournament at Evart.
“Give Lake City a lot of credit. They got the early lead on us and played us tough. Fortunately we were able to get some timely hits and Addy (Gray) was able to keep them from scoring again after the first inning.”
Evart (28-6) took the first step toward what the Wildcats hope is a third-straight district title.
They face McBain in one semifinal on Saturday while Reed City and Pine River face off in the other.
The championship game is slated for 2 p.m.
Evart defeated Lake City in a D3 pre-district game for the second straight time, though this year’s game was far more competitive than last year’s game at Pine River when Evart shut out the Trojans 10-0.
Earlier this season, Evart also defeated Lake City twice in mercy-shortened Highland Conference games.
This time around in the playoffs, though, Lake City gave a much better effort.
“The girls wanted to keep playing,” said Lake City coach Nikki Read.
“They came in motivated to play hard and give their best and they did that. Kasey (Keenan) did a real nice job pitching for us. Evart pounds the ball and she kept their hitters off-stride for most of the game. We made some nice defensive plays behind her too. We just couldn’t get enough hits off Addy after the first inning and they eventually got the lead on us.
“But I’m very proud of our girls and how they played today. This game with Evart was so much better than last year’s (at Pine River) or the two games we played earlier this season.”
Singles by Lake City’s Kaylee Keenan and Zoe Butkovich and a walk to Tarrin Miller gave Kasey Keenan the opportunity to face Gray with two outs and the bases full in the first inning. Keenan lined a double to left-center, chasing home all three Lake City runners.
Miller, the third runner to score, slid in safely at home just ahead of the tag of Evart catcher Ally Theunick.
Evart cut the lead to 3-1 in the bottom of the first when Addy Gray scored after lining a triple to left but the Wildcats were stifled in the second and third frames and still trailed by the same margin going into the bottom of the fourth when they scored four times to finally take the lead.
Katelynn Duncan and Kate Gostlin stroked RBI singles to help fuel the uprising and Addy Gray struck the big blow, a sharp line drive to right-center that caromed off the end of the glove of running Lake City center fielder Kaylee Keenan and clanged against the fence, allowing two Wildcat runners to score.
Duncan, who had two hits and knocked in three runs, helped to seal the deal in the sixth inning with a two-out RBI single, making the score 7-3.
Gray, who finished with eight K’s and only allowed a three hits after the first inning, permitted one batter in the seventh inning with a walk but Gostlin gobbled up a sharp grounder from Zoe Butkovich and right fielder Brooklyn Decker tracked down Payton Hogan’s long, high fly ball near the fence for the final out of the game.
“We never lost our confidence after they went ahead of us,” said Gray, a senior who will play softball and basketball at Mid-Michigan College starting next school year.
“It took us a little while to get our bats going but we starting adjusting and making better contact later in the game. The game didn’t go the way we expected but we came back and won and now it’s time to get our focus back and do a better job all the way around on Saturday.”
Brown said her girls will use Tuesday’s game as a “wake-up call” as they prepare for Saturday.
“We have something to defend and the girls realize they better take that to heart,” she said.
Kasey Keenan had two hits for Lake City including her bases-clearing double.
Kaylee Keenan also had two hits. Tarrin Miller singled, walked, and scored a run.
Evart freshman Kiera Elder laid down a sacrifice bunt to help spark the fourth-inning rally. Gostlin and Duncan had multiple hits for the Wildcats on Tuesday. Kyrah Gray singled, walked, and scored.
