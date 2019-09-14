EVART — You've probably heard defense wins championships.
Evart is trying to prove that once again.
The Wildcats held an opponent to single-digit points for the second straight week in a 7-6 win over Manton in a Highland Conference contest Friday night.
"Our defense continues to play very well," Evart coach Pat Craven said. "We gave up one chunk play tonight but our kids really played disciplined and played well. We didn't allow them to hurt us with big plays."
Manton got a touchdown in the second quarter when Kaleb Moore went 58 yards on a slant pattern.
It stayed that way until about eight minutes remained in the contest when Danny Witbeck hooked up with Haidyn Simmer on a 17-yard pass play. Reese Ransom, who set the TD up with a 30-yard interception return, kicked the PAT for the go-ahead score.
That said, Craven knows his offense needs to put some more points on the board.
"We're just inconsistent right now," he said. "We have the capability to play much, much better."
For Manton, it's a struggle with some injuries but the Rangers will keep working.
"0-3 is a tough start but our guys are going to battle," Manton coach Eric Salani said. "We'll just work to get healthy and bounce back."
Justin O'Dell paced Evart with 80 yards on 15 carries while Witbeck had 34 yards on 14 carries. Witbeck was 7 of 17 passing for 80 yards and a TD.
Cam Brasington led the way defensively with 11 tackles and an interception while Ransom added nine tackles. Ty Sochocki had four tackles and made a key defensive play late in the game.
Evart (3-0 overall, 2-0 Highland) is at Beal City next Friday while Manton (0-3, 0-2) hosts Pine River.
