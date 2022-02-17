EVART — Evart junior guard Marcel White hit a floating jumper with 6 seconds left in regulation and fellow junior Camden Darling made a leaping block at the other end as the buzzer sounded as the Wildcats edged Roscommon 49-48 on Wednesday.
The Highland clash was a nail-biter all the way, reported Evart coach Kris Morgan, swinging back and forth with neither team able to mount much of a lead. Roscommon led 17-12 and 25-23 at the first two quarter breaks and the score was knotted at 33 going into the final period.
“We were down by one on our final possession when Camden set a pick and Marcel attacked the lane and hit the floater,” Morgan said.
“The ball hung on the rim for a second or two but it seemed like a lot longer. Really happy for the kids tonight.”
White paced the Wildcats with 20 points. Bryant Calderon hit for nine and Darling, in his first game back from an injury that sidelined him for five games, scored seven and turned in the big defensive stop at the end. Sophomore Preston Wallace scored four points, all from the free throw line in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.
Roscommon guard Joel Ewald scored 33 points, hitting 11 3’s in the contest.
Evart (5-10, 5-9) heads to Beal City on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.