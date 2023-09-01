EVART — Evart was down early against visiting Lake City in a key early season Highland Conference showdown Thursday on the Wildcats’ home field but rallied to earn a hard-fought 20-12 decision and even its record at 1-1.
“I’m really happy with how our kids responded (after losing at Beaverton in the opener),” said Evart coach Pat Craven.
“We challenged them this week in practice and they responded on the field tonight against a very good opponent.”
A major key to the victory, Craven noted, was keeping Lake City’s explosive senior quarterback Darin Kunkel from dominating the game with his speed and elusiveness. Kunkel had his moments, especially early in the game, but the Wildcats limited him to 108 rushing yards on 20 carries and 69 passing yards.
“We had seven linebackers on the field so we could use our speed and our goal was to contain him, which we knew would be very difficult,” Craven said.
“We practiced all week mirroring him and making him stretch his runs sideways and not north and south. On the whole we did a pretty good against an outstanding athlete.”
On the other side of the ball, Evart senior quarterback Preston Wallace, back in the pocket after a record-setting season a year ago while guiding the Wildcats to an 11-2 record, turned in a strong performance in the first home game of his final prep season, connecting on 16 of 21 passes for 240 yards and three scores.
He had TD strikes of 6 and 24 yards to junior Noah Vanderlinde and 38 yards to sophomore Owen Craven.
Wallace led the Wildcats on scoring marches on their first two possessions of the third quarter, building a 20-6 lead which Lake City cut into but could not overcome.
“Evart executed a good game plan,” noted Lake City coach Kyle Smith.
“They used their speed to cause us some problems and we made too many mistakes tonight. It was a hard-fought game and I was proud of our kids’ effort. We’re still a young team but we’ll get better. We need to learn from this one and put it in the rearview mirror and get ready for Pine River.”
Lake City scored the first points of the game when outside linebacker Cole McGiness scooped up a fumble and raced 45 yards down the right sidelines for a 6-0 advantage in the final seconds of the opening quarter. The Trojans had a promising early drive thwarted in the red zone by some untimely penalties and a leaping interception by junior safety Sean Jackson near the goal-line on fourth down.
Evart took the lead late in the second quarter when Wallace found the diving Vanderlinde in the corner of the end zone for a 6-yard tally, capping a 23-yard drive that was set up by Vanderlinde blocking a Lake City punt attempt.
The Wildcats added to their lead on their first two drives of the second half. Wallace’s 38-yard strike to Craven breaking free near the goal-line completed a four-play, 68-yard march.
The Wildcats overcame a 9-yard tackle-for-loss by blitzing linebacker Tavin Miller on the next drive as Wallace went 3 for 3 for 55 yards including a 24-yard toss to Vanderlinde, who was well covered by Lake City’s Asheton Mathison but managed to bring the ball down in the end zone.
Lake City rallied to trim the lead to 20-12 on the first play of the fourth quarter when Kunkel found Miller on a perfectly executed screen pass and Miller followed a key block by Ian McLeod. Lake City was not able to successfully sustain a drive after that, however, as Kunkel faced continual pressure from the aggressive Wildcats.
Vanderlinde attempted a 29-yard field goal later in the final quarter to add to Evart’s lead but Miller blocked it, keeping it a one-score game.
Evart had the ball near the Lake City goal-line late in the contest after Vanderlinde made a contested catch inside the 5-yard line. The Wildcats took a knee after that to run out the clock, however.
Vanderlinde pulled in six passes for 115 yards and two scores. Dakobe White grabbed five for 59. Owen Craven caught two for 33 yards and the TD. Tanner Graber had 35 yards on five carries and Wallace 21 yards on five tries.
Defensively for the Wildcats, Graber had 11 stops and Craven had nine. Vanderlinde made six stops with a sack. Trevor Charles made four stops and caused a fumble. Sean Jackson had three tackles to go with his pick.
Miller rushed eight times for 30 yards for Lake City and caught two for 41 yards and the TD. Cole McGiness caught two for six yards.
Teague Helsel had 10 tackles for the Trojans while Miller, McGiness and Blake Brown had four apiece. McGiness also had the scoop-and-score.
Lake City (1-1, 0-1) is home against Pine River next Friday. The Wildcats (1-1, 1-0) are at Roscommon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.