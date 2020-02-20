EVART – A late rally was not enough to enable Evart to overtake visiting Highland Conference foe Roscommon on Wednesday in a 47-44 setback.
The Wildcats led 13-11 after the first quarter but trailed 26-22 at the half and 37-35 going into the fourth quarter. The Bucks pulled ahead 44-37 midway through the final period but a 3-pointer from senior Cam Brasington, who led the Wildcats with 15 points, trimmed the lead to 44-40 with 1:08 remaining.
A put-back from Tony Hartsock and a drive from Donavin Reagan cut the lead to 46-44 but time ran out on a possible comeback.
“We never got into a flow tonight,‘ said Evart coach Kris Morgan.
“They were very patient and created good looks and we hurried our shots too often. We had too many one-and-dones.‘
Hartsock tallied 10 and did a good job of fronting Roscommon’s imposing big man Seth Kiepert in the second half. Haidyn Simmer struck for nine and Reagan scored eight.
Ethan Flynn led Roscommon with 16 points, including three treys.
Evart (7-8, 5-8) travels to Beal City on Friday.
