LEROY — The trophy is headed back to Evart.
The Wildcats clipped Pine River 13-9 in a Highland Conference contest Friday to reclaim the 10th Armed Forces Game trophy which the two Osceola County rivals compete for each fall.
While that's a source of pride for Evart, so is handling some adversity late in the week.
"Found out at practice (Thursday) that we were going to be down a couple of kids so we had to make some big changes," Evart coach Pat Craven said. "We had some kids step into a role and do a great job.
"The seniors showed up well and led the way."
The tone was set early as Pine River took its first series and drove to the Evart 1-yard line. The Wildcats kept the Bucks out of the end zone three times and them caught them in backfield for a loss on fourth-and-goal.
"That was a big, big tone-setter for us and a big boost of confidence," Craven said. "We were able to catch our breath and settle in a bit after that."
Evart led 7-6 after the first quarter and 13-9 at the break as neither team could break through in the second half.
Danny Witbeck as 8 of 12 passing for 125 yards. Donavin Reagan caught 1 one pass for 56 yards while Nolan Rohen caught three passes for 40 yards.
Witbeck led the way on the ground, too, with 78 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries.
Reese Ransom led the way defensively with 12 tackles while Cam Brasington had 11. Justin O'Dell had three tackles and key late inteception while Witbeck also picked off a pass to seal the win.
For Pine River, a lack of rhythm and execution hurt.
"We just kept sputtering and made too many mistakes to win a Highland Conference football game," Pine River coach Terry Martin said. "We ended up with four turnovers and seven penalties."
Rogan Nelson was 8 of 11 passing for Pine River for 89 yards and Marcus Jurik caught three passes for 53 yards. Nelson carried the ball 20 times for 78 yards and a TD while Brock Nelson added nine carries for 56 yards.
Creed Watson paced the defense with 10 tackles while Sasha Huffman had nine.
Evart (2-0 overall, 1-0 Highland) hosts Manton next Friday while Pine River (1-1, 0-1) hosts Roscommon.
