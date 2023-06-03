EVART – The first hurdle has been navigated.
The Evart softball team, seeking to make another long playoff run in Division 3, took the first big step in that journey on the home field Saturday, defeating familiar foes McBain and Pine River in mercy-shortened games to capture the district championship for the third straight time. They defeated McBain 12-2, in five innings and defeated Pine River 13-3, in six innings.
“Addy (Gray) did the job pitching for us today and we played pretty good defense behind her,” said happy Evart coach Amanda Brown, who was present with her team and fellow coaches in the dugout Saturday in spite of having surgery in Grand Rapids the day before.
“We’re seeing the ball pretty well right now and we’re making the opposing pitcher throw strikes and that’s a big key for us. I like the way we’re playing right now and how it’s all coming together with our hitting, pitching and defense.”
When asked how she was doing personally following the successful surgery, Brown smiled and said “I’m feeling fine right now but I can’t promise how I’ll be feeling tomorrow.”
Evart (30-6) has a pair of games scheduled Wednesday in Saginaw against perennial D4 softball powerhouse Unionville-Sebewaing, which also won its district at home on Saturday.
The Wildcats face a stiff test when they return to the playoffs Saturday, June 10, against Standish-Sterling in the D3 regional semifinals at noon at Traverse City St. Francis. Standish-Sterling (30-5) defeated Pinconning in its district final. In the other regional semifinal at 10 a.m., Kingsley faces Hart.
Last year, the Wildcats used success in districts as a springboard to a regional title and eventually a berth in the D3 state championship game in East Lansing against Millington. They are hoping to take a similar journey this time around.
The games with McBain and Pine River played out in similar fashion. The Wildcats jumped to an early lead, held off a comeback in the middle innings, and then pulled away in the final innings.
In the championship game with Pine River, an inside-the-park home run to right struck by shortstop Kyrah Gray, her second of the day, along with doubles off the bats of center fielder Kate Gostlin, catcher Ally Theunick, and left fielder Emily Miller gave the Wildcats a 3-0 advantage in the first inning. In the third, Kate Duncan and Mattie Tiedt stroked RBI singles to make it 5-0.
In the top of the fourth, though, Pine River rallied for three runs behind a double from Madi Sparks, a run-producing single from Sadler Mumby, and a two-run homer to left-center from Alivia Martin. That made the game considerably closer.
Evart pulled away again in the bottom of the fourth, however, scoring seven runs sparked by Brooklyn Decker’s two-run single, Addy Gray’s RBI double, and another RBI single struck by Duncan. The Wildcats finally ended the game in the sixth when Emily Miller singled to chase home Theunick, who had walked, providing the 10-run margin.
“It feels good,” said Theunick, the Wildcat catcher who also struck a home run in the victory over McBain and finished the day with two doubles and a sacrifice fly in addition to her solo clout and knocked in five runs.
“We were well-prepared for today. We didn’t have the kind of focus we wanted (against Lake City on Tuesday) and but we came in today ready to play. And now we’re ready for more.”
Theunick commended Gray, who struck out 13 batters in the two games while scattering 12 hits over 11 innings of work.
“Addy gets better as she goes along,” Theunick said. “They got some hits off her but she knows how to bear down when she needs to.”
Sparks struck two of Pine River’s five hits in the finals. Mumby had the two-run homer and Amanda Hill smacked a double.
Hill went the distance in the circle for the Bucks but pitched better than the final score shows. She struck out two, walked three and permitted 15 hits but only six of the runs scored against her were earned.
“We went about as far as we were able to go today,” said Pine River coach Mike Nelson.
“Evart is an outstanding ball team. We kept it close through four innings but they hit the ball so hard up and down their lineup. It just caught up with us.”
Nelson commended Buck seniors Hill, Sparks, Martin, Alayna Nichols, and Madison Smith and thanked them for their leadership and contributions this season.
In the 12-2 victory over McBain, freshman first baseman Mattie Tiedt stroked a home run along with Theunick and Kyrah Gray hit an inside-the-park home run down the right field line. McBain right fielder Briella Walenjus made a diving effort to catch the ball near the foul line but it went all the way to the fence and Gray was able to circle the bases.
Riley Brigham’s two-run double in the bottom of the fifth brought an end to the game. Tiedt had a single and double in addition to her home run against McBain and scored three times.
Evart right fielder Brooklyn Decker made a remarkable diving catch of a foul fly against McBain and very nearly did the same in the Pine River game. Second baseman Jo Jo Tiedt ran down a soft fly ball in shallow right and gunned down a runner at the plate.
McBain senior Caitlin Butzin allowed Evart nine hits and she struck out seven. Left fielder Brecken Gilde and catcher Olivia Peterson each had two hits for the Ramblers. Peterson and Butzin knocked in McBain’s two runs. Brianna Platz and Mariah Pluger also had singles.
Pine River rallied to edge Reed City 7-6 in the other semifinal contest. The Bucks trailed 6-5 going into the bottom of the seventh but scored twice to win in a walk-off. Miriam Johnson’s sacrifice fly to right knocked in Mumby with the game-winner. Madison Smith doubled and scored three times and was also the winning pitcher for the Bucks.
Morgan Hammond smacked two doubles and scored three times for the Coyotes. Paityn Enos also scored three times for the Coyotes. Starley Baumgardner, Isabell Guy, and Hayden Cutler had RBIs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.