GRAND RAPIDS — Three area wrestlers brought home medals from the MHSAA Division 4 Individual State Finals Saturday at VanAndel Arena.
Topping the list is Evart sophomore Cole Hopkins, who was state runner-up at 171 pounds.
Hopkins pinned Whittemore-Prescott’s James Morrison, pinned Manchester’s Garrett Pope 1:44 and then pinned Bark River-Harris’ Wyatt Rabb in championship semifinals before falling to Clinton’s Brayden Randolph 8-3 in the championship match.
Hopkins finished the season at 22-1 overall.
Teammate Reese Ransom took fourth at 152 pounds, as well. Ransom started 2-0 before losing in the championship semifinals to Clinton’s AJ Baxter. He beat Manchester’s Adam Pringle 5-3 in overtime in the consolation semis before falling to Homer’s Melvin Minniear in the third-place match. Ransom finished at 20-3 overall.
Darren Gostlin went 0-2 at 130 pounds for Evart and finished the season at 17-5.
Pine River’s Gavyn Nelson paced the Bucks with a fourth-place finish at 140 pounds. He won by pin in the first round before being pinned in the championship quarterfinals. Nelson bounced back to beat Hudson’s Tyler Bolenbaugh 6-2 in the consolation semifinals before falling to New Lothrop’s Andrew Krupp in the third-place match. Nelson finished the year at 25-3.
Cadyn Mys and Phil Rigling each went 1-2 at 145 pounds. Mys finished at 26-7 while Rigling was 22-8.
Elijah Carper went 1-2 at 189 to finish at 19-8 while Cam Helmboldt went 1-2 at 215 and finished 19-9. Andrew Stevens went 0-2 at 152 and finished at 24-6.
Forest Area’s Josh Saylor went 0-2 at 189 pounds and finished the year at 11-9.
In the Division 3 Individual State Finals Friday at Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, Reed City sophomore Bryson Hughes went 0-2 at 171 pounds. He finishes the year at 29-5 overall.
