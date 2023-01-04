EVART — By Kris Morgan’s count, he’s 1-1 so far against Hall of Fame coaches this season.

And the Evart boys basketball coach has at least one more to go.

His Wildcats put together a strong night and beat Beaverton 59-47 in a non-conference contest Tuesday night.

The Beavers are coached by Roy Johnston in his 49th year at the helm while the other is McBain’s Bruce Koopman.

“This is a good win for us, coming out of break against solid Beaverton team,” Morgan said. “He had a good week of practice getting prepared.

“We pressed them tonight with a couple of different looks and that got to them, too.”

Evart led 16-10 after the first quarter and 25-18 at halftime before taking a 42-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

Marcel White had a big night for Evart with 30 points while Jordan Albright scored nine, Dakobe White had eight and Kamden Darling scored seven.

“Marcel was averaging five points a game coming in so we really talked to him about pumping up his scoring and he responded tonight,” Morgan added.

Evart hosts Pine River today.

