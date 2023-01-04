EVART — By Kris Morgan’s count, he’s 1-1 so far against Hall of Fame coaches this season.
And the Evart boys basketball coach has at least one more to go.
His Wildcats put together a strong night and beat Beaverton 59-47 in a non-conference contest Tuesday night.
The Beavers are coached by Roy Johnston in his 49th year at the helm while the other is McBain’s Bruce Koopman.
“This is a good win for us, coming out of break against solid Beaverton team,” Morgan said. “He had a good week of practice getting prepared.
“We pressed them tonight with a couple of different looks and that got to them, too.”
Evart led 16-10 after the first quarter and 25-18 at halftime before taking a 42-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
Marcel White had a big night for Evart with 30 points while Jordan Albright scored nine, Dakobe White had eight and Kamden Darling scored seven.
“Marcel was averaging five points a game coming in so we really talked to him about pumping up his scoring and he responded tonight,” Morgan added.
Evart hosts Pine River today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.