Evart set for Iron Mountain in D8 regional final

EVART — It will be the speed and diversity of Evart pitted against the vaunted power running game of Iron Mountain on Saturday at 1 p.m. when the Wildcats (10-1) travel to Iron Mountain (10-1) to vie for a Division 8 regional gridiron championship.
It would be the first regional title in school history for the Wildcats if they win but they will be underdogs to the Mountaineers, who defeated Bark River-Harris 32-16 last Friday in a rain-drenched victory at Mountaineer Stadium.
Both teams have shown the ability to score points this season and to keep the opposing team restrained. Through 11 games, Evart averages 40 points and allows 15 per game. The Mountaineers average 38 but only allow 7 points per game. Iron Mountain has posted three shutouts and has only allowed two teams to score more than once against them this season.
“Iron Mountain’s a very good team; they’re well-coached and they’re effective using the power game like a lot of the U.P. teams,” said Evart head coach Pat Craven, who has guided the Wildcats to their first appearance in a regional championship.
“They have a very good quarterback and quality skill position players. We have to make our reads on defense and make them earn their points; not give up the big play. We have to be mindful of the run-action pass on every snap.”
When Evart has the ball, Craven expects the Mountaineers to try and pressure junior QB Preston Wallace, who has thrown for more than 2,200 yards this season including a combined 1,500 yards to speedy brothers Marcel White and Dakobe White in addition to several long connections to senior slot receiver Jake Ladd.
“They have a mobile and effective front line with good size and their linebackers are mobile too,” Craven said of Iron Mountain’s defense.
“We should expect extra pressure, especially on obvious passing downs. We have very good speed at the skill positions and our goal is to try and get our players out in space.”
One good piece of news for Evart is that senior Cole Hopkins, the Wildcats’ 1,000-yard rusher, is back at full health now. He was sidelined during the pre-district victory over McBain with a shoulder injury but he was able to return to action late in the district title game against East Jordan on Friday and rushed for 114 yards in 10 carries in the final 11 minutes and was the catalyst of Evart’s three late scoring drives in the 35-7 rain-drenched victory.
“Having Cole back is huge for us,” Craven acknowledged. “He’s a difference-maker in the backfield. He and Preston are both good runners and that’s what’s made us tough to defend this year because we’ve been able to move the ball on the ground and through the air.”
Evart offensive coordinator Ken Ranjel has been effective at mixing the pass and the run and designing run-pass option plays up the gut and also around the edge.
The path to victory for the two teams is a bit different. The Mountaineers prefer to establish the ground game using the wing-T or the I-formation but at the same time QB Joe Colavecchi has been adept at faking into the line and finding open receivers. The Mountaineers haven’t thrown that often but they have been quite effective when they do, thanks to the success of their running game, and they have exhibited quick-strike capabilities.
In the playoff victories over Ishpeming (42-6) and Bark River-Harris (32-16), Colavecchi has thrown six TD passes while hitting a combined 12 of 15 attempts in the two games. He has thrown TD strikes of 71 and 48 yards to Luke Wolfe and 71 yards to cousin Matthew Colavecchi. The passing game has worked so well because players like Wolfe and Bradon Farragh and the Colavecchi cousins have been able to grind out the real estate with the running game.
Evart and Iron Mountain have both moved the ball efficiently against every team they’ve faced but both team’s defensive units have played well also. Both defensive units have done a good job of creating turnovers, either via interceptions or fumble recoveries.
Both teams have effective kickers as well, Jordan Wicke for Evart and Bradon Farragh for IM. Both kickers have recorded field goals this season and have been consistent in making extra points.
Evart senior team captain Riley Ransom figures to be in the thick of things on both sides of the ball on Saturday. He is the Wildcats’ center and an inside linebacker and is among the Wildcats’ leading tacklers this season with three fumble recoveries.
“We know it’ll be a tough challenge up there but we know we’ll be ready to play,” Ransom said. “They have a very good team and we do too. We see this as a great opportunity for us. We made history winning districts and that feels amazing but we’re not satisfied. We want to make history again on Saturday.”
Craven, in his post-practice remarks to the team on Monday, stressed the same message. The team will be leaving school early on Friday and traveling to the U.P., staying overnight at a motel.
“You’ll have fun and make a lot of memories and those are all good things,” he said. “But remember this is a business trip for us first and foremost. We’re on a mission. Our goal isn’t to play in a regional game; our goal is to win a regional and keep going.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.