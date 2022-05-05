HOUGHTON LAKE — The Evart softball team handled its business Wednesday shutting in out Houghton Lake in both its games, 12-0 and 17-0.
In the first game Addy Gray got the win from the circle going all seven innings, while giving up only two hits and one walk with 10 strikeouts. At the plate, Gray and Katelyn Gostlin were both 3 for 5 with three RBIs.
In the second game, Kylynn Thompson earned the win going all three innings giving up one hit, with one walk and four strikeouts.
Skylar Baumgardner, Gostlin and Gray were all 3 for 3 with three RBIs.
