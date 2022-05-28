Evart softball tops Reed City in one game

EVART — The Reed City softball team traveled to Evart for a single game before the long, holiday weekend and the Wildcats won the contest, 12-2.
Reed City coach Roger Steig said while the Wildcats only out hit the Coyotes 11 to 7, the difference in Friday's game was Evart's defense. He said Evart only had one error to his squad's nine.
Evart's Kylynn Thompson got the win for the Wildcats pitching two innings and giving up five hits and two earned runs. She also had four strikeouts and a walk. Addy Gray pitched the first four innings and gave up three hits a walk and recorded seven strikeouts.
At the dish, the Wildcats were led by Brooklyn Decker who was 2 for 4 with an RBI.
The pitcher of record for Reed City was Isabell Guy who gave up 12 runs, three earned, on 11 hits with three strikeouts. Kenzie Shoemaker led the Coyotes with two hits while Paitlyn Enos, Guy, Kaylin Goodman, Rylie Shafer, and Hannah Stellini each had a hit.
