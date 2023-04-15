EVART — One inning aside, call it a pretty good day.
Evart split a pair of games in its annual Cat Classic Friday as it beat Harrison 9-4 in the opener before falling to Charlevoix 6-3 in the title game.
“Besides the third inning of the championship game against Charlevoix, we played really good baseball,” Evart coach Josh Johnson said. “Three walks, two errors and two passed balls and we gave up five runs in that third inning.
“We rallied late but still came up short.”
Riley Ransom got the win in the first game against Harrison, allowing two earned runs on one hit and a walk while striking out six.
At the plate, Owen Craven had a hit; Jake Ladd two hits; Preston Wallace an RBI; Michael Lodholtz three hits and three RBIs; Ransom three hits, including two doubles, and three RBIs; JJ Morgan a hit and an RBI; Sean Jackson a hit; and Lucas Johnson an RBI.
Logan Witbeck took the loss against the Rayders, allowing three earned runs on three hits and four walks while striking out five.
At the plate, Jackson had a hit; Ladd a hit; Wallace a run-scoring double; and Lodholtz a hit and two RBIs.
MCBAIN — McBain split a pair of non-league baseball game with Manistee. The Chippewas won the opener 10-0 while the Ramblers won game two 8-7.
Suan Kim took the loss for the Ramblers in the opener but coach Shaun Mulder commended him for improvements from his first outing to his second. Carson Murphy had the lone hit for McBain.
Holden Kanouse, Murphy and Trey Boven pitched in the second game.
At the plate, Kanouse had three hits, including two doubles, and two RBIs; Murphy three hits, including a triple, and two RBIs; Johnny Sikkema three hits, including a double, and two RBIs; Gavin Schut a two-run double; Kaden Abrahamson two RBIs; and Trenton Brunink a hit.
“I knew the bats were going to heat up eventually after we started to see some more live pitching,” Mulder said.
“We started building off our at-bats and the results started showing up.”
GLADWIN — Northern Michigan Christian moved its record to 2-0 as it beat NMSL rival Gladwin 5-3.
The Comets led 3-1 at halftime and then held off the Flying G’s in the second half.
“Gladwin is a good team and they kicked their game up a notch in the second half and we had to make some adjustments,” NMC coach Jen VanNoord said.
“We made a few mistakes but we never let that rattle us. We just kept battling.
“That’s what I am most proud of — how we kept fighting for each other even when we were dead tired. We scored some really beautiful goals tonight, too.”
Aria Cucinella scored 11 minutes into the game for NMC off an assist from Maria DeRuiter before Makala VanPolen scored 10 minutes later off an assist from Lia Cucinella. Aria Cucinella made it 3-0 five minutes later with a penalty kick goal.
Gladwin cut the lead to 3-2 eight minutes into the second half before Jada VanNoord scored off a free kick to make it 4-2 and then scored again 10 minutes later off an assist from Chiara Championi for a 5-2 lead.
Harper Tossey was in goal for NMC.
The Comets host their annual Comet Cup beginning at noon today with Charlevoix and Leland.
MANTON — Manton picked up a pair of non-league softball wins, beating Suttons Bay, 11-4 and 11-8.
“The girls pulled together two nice wins today,” Manton coach Angie Taylor said.
“We had to move girls around into positions they weren’t used to playing but they played through it and came out on top.”
Aliyah Geary got the win in the opener for the Rangers, allowing one earned run on four hits and five walks while striking out seven.
At the plate, Ashley Bredahl had an RBI; Geary two hits and an RBI; Adriana Sackett three hits and an RBI; Genna Alexander three hits, including a double, and five RBIs; Kadie Meyers two hits, including a double, and two RBIs; Maggie Powers a hit; and Madison Schnitker a hit.
Powers and Geary pitched in game two.
At the plate, Geary had two hits, including a double; Sackett a triple, home run and two RBIs; Alexander a hit and an RBI; Meyers a hit and two RBIs; Powers a hit; Karly Wurm three hits and an RBI; Schnitker two hits and an RBI; and Audrey Eargang a hit and two RBIs.
LAKE CITY — Lake City dropped a pair of games to non-league foe Johannesburg-Lewiston, 12-1 and 5-0, on Friday.
Zoe Butkovich and Gibel each had a hit for the Trojans in the opener while Mya Miller and Butkovich pitched.
Kasey Keenan took the loss in game two, allowing four earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four.
At the plate, Kaylee Keenan, Butkovich, Alex Bao and Miller each had a hit while Olivia Williams had two.
REED CITY — Northern Michigan Christian took second, host Reed City third and Lake City fourth in a match Friday at The Intimidator Golf Course.
Houghton Lake won the event with a 168 while the Comets shot a 193, the Coyotes 208 and the Trojans 226.
Cam Baas paced NMC with a 38 while Dries VanNoord shot a 43 and Suranard Kumkanab a 51 while Emmitt Baas and Ty VanHaitsma each shot a 52.
“It was a fun way to get the season started and it was a great to compete in a match on such a beautiful day,” NMC coac Jeff VanNoord said.
“The course was tight and we made some mental mistakes in managing it but the guys competed hard and had some decent results for our first match.
“Cam had a strong round to start his season and Dries played very well for his first varsity match.”
Isiah Zelinski paced Reed City with a 48 while Ty Kailing shot a 52, Carter Johnson 53 and Tyler Normand 55.
Teague Helsel paced Lake City with a 53 while Scout Wetzel shot a 54, Hunter Geiger 55 and Kaleb Conrad a 61.
BUCKLEY — Buckley’s boys tied for the top spot in their own invitational while the girls were fourth.
Mason County Eastern and the Bears each finished with 95 points on the boys’ side while McBain was fifth at 62 and Mesick seventh at 24.
For Buckley, Nick Simon won the 200-meter dash in 22.95 seconds — breaking a 59-year-old school record — while Tyler Apple won the shot put at 42-feet.
The Bears took first in the 800 relay (1:36.73), 1600 relay (3:38.49) and 3200 relay (9:01.72), as well.
“We broke four school records today in our first meet of the season,” Buckley coach Jolie King said. “Our relays are running times they ran at the end of last year, too.”
McBain’s Ben Rodenbaugh won the high jump at 6-0 and Mesick’s Colton Eckler won the 100 dash in 11.48 seconds.
Frankfort took first on the the girls’ side with 131 points while McBain was second at 98.5, Buckley fourth at 71.5, Forest Area eighth at 11 and Mesick 11th.
For the Ramblers, Allison Gladu won the shot put at 33-6 and Isabel Rozeveld the discus at 100-3
For the Bears, freshman Brooklynn Frazee won the 100 dash in 13.09 seconds, the 200 dash in a school-record time of 27.05 seconds and the 400 dash in 1:00.69. She also ran a leg of the winning 1600 relay (4:18.14).
Junior standout Aiden Harrand won the 800 in a personal-best time of 2:16.36 and won the 1600 at 5:05.44.
