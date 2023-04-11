EVART — They’d like to forget the first one.
Instead, they bounced back and played much better.
Evart split a pair of non-league baseball games with perennial power Traverse City St. Francis in non-league play Monday at home.
The Gladiators won the opener 16-1 while the Wildcats won game two 8-6.
“We played about as bad as you can play in game one,” Evart coach Josh Johnson said.
“Our pitchers walked nine and hit two batters. We made four errors and had several other mental mistakes.
“I was extremely happy with how we bounced back in the second game, though. We got some timely hits and made some big plays in the field.”
Riley Ransom took the loss in game one, allowing six earned runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out three in 2.1 innings of work.
The Wildcats were no-hit at the plate.
Evart scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth in game two for an 8-4 lead and then held on to win.
Logan Witbeck got the win, allowing four earned runs on six hits and seven walk while striking out eight in five innings of work.
Ransom led the way at the plate with two doubles and two RBIs while Sean Jackson had a hit; Preston Wallace a hit and an RBI; Michael Lodholtz a double and an RBI; Aidan Anderson an RBI; Witbeck an RBI; and Logan Anderson an RBI.
Evart (3-2 overall) is at Montabella on Thursday.
KALKASKA — Pine River improved its record to 3-0 with an 11-1 win over Kalkaska in non-league play. The second game was called due to darkness.
“Jordan (Nelson) pitched another strong game and our defense was very good,” Pine River coach Shawn Ruppert said.
“We played pretty solid and made the most out of the runners we had.”
Nelson got the win, allowing one earned run on three hits and two walks while striking out six.
At the plate, Nate Marks had two hits and RBI; Dan Leydette two hits and two RBIs; Nelson a hit and an RBI; and Hunter Johnson a hit and an RBI.
Pine River is at Mancelona on Thursday.
MARION — Marion opened its season with a pair of non-league wins over Farwell, 11-6 and 18-6.
“This was a good night for us,” Marion coach Chad Grundy said. “We saw some things that we need to work on and we kept our pitchers on a low pitch count and got to see everyone in the game.”
Mason Salisbury got the win in the opener,l allowing one run on a walk while striking out seven in three innings of work.
At the plate, Gavin Prielipp had two hits and two RBIs; Aadin Yowell two hits and an RBI; Salisbury three hits and two RBIs; and Weston Cox two hits. Colin Ellsworth, Braden Prielipp and Cole Meyer each had a hit.
Braden Prielipp got the win in game two.
Gavin Prielipp and Salisbury had four hits and three RBIs apiece to lead the Eagles.
Cox had a hit and two RBIs; Tucker Sigafoose two hits and two RBIs; Gage Bear two hits; Collin McCrimmon two hits; and Cayden McCrimmon a hit.
Marion is at Evart on Friday.
MESICK — Mesick opened its seaon by sweeping West Michigan D League foe Brethren 17-1 and 18-0 on Monday.
Ashtyn Simerson got the win in the opener, allowing one earned run on no hits and four walks while striking out eight.
At the plate, Caleb Linna had three hits, including a triple, and two RBIs; Connor Sisson a double and an RBI; Carter Simmer a double and two RBIs; Ben Parrish a hit and an RBI; Ben Humphreys an RBI; Cooper Ford an RBI; and Cody Linna a hit and two RBIs.
Caleb Linna got the win in game two, allowing no earned runs on one hit and no walks while striking out seven.
At the plate, Caleb Linna had a hit and an RBI; Sisson two hits, including a home run, and four RBIs; Parrish a triple; Simerson a hit and an RBI; Humphreys two hits and two RBIs; Ford a hit and an RBI; Isaac Stroh an RBI; and Cody Linna two hits.
Mesick hosts Bear Lake on Thursday.
MARION — Marion opened its season with a pair of wins over Farwell, 12-2 and 15-1.
Georgia Meyer got the win in the opener, allowing no earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out nine.
Ella Wilson, Meyer, Harley Bear, Bonnie Kiger and McKayla Cruson each had hits. Meyer doubled in two runs while Cruson also drove in two.
Bear got the win in game two, allowing no earned runs on two hits and a walk while striking seven.
At the plate, Bear had four hits, including two doubles, and six RBIs while Meyer had three hits, including two doubles. Wilson had three hits; Malley Raymond two hits, including a double, and two RBIs; and Maddy Bell two hits, including a double.
Kiger, Cruson and Delaney Lloyd had a hit apiece, as well.
KALKASKA — Pine River split a pair of non-league games with Kalkaska. The Bucks won the opener 10-7 while the Blazers won game two 6-2.
“We came out hitting the ball really well in the first game and played decent defense,” Pine River coach Mike Nelson said. “In game two, we just went cold with our bats.”
Amanda Hill got the win in the opener, allowing four earned runs on seven hits and five walks while striking out nine.
Sadler Mumby had two hits and three key RBIs to lead the way at the plate while Madison Smith also had two hits and an RBI. Madi Sparks had a hit and an RBI; Lanie Sparks two hits; Alayna Nichols a hit and an RBI; and Miriam Johnson a hit and an RBI.
Mumby took the loss in game two, allowing four earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out one.
Mary Nichols led the way at the plate with two hits while Lilly Felsk had one. Hill and Mumby each drove in a run.
Pine River (2-2) is at Mancelona on Thursday.
FRANKFORT — Manton dropped its softball season openers to Frankfort 12-6 and 5-3 on Monday.
“These were our first games out and we needed to get the nerves out,” Manton coach Angie Taylor said. “The second game we played a little better but just had errors that cost us some runs.
“I am hoping we tighten things up with some more reps.”
Aliyah Geary took the loss in the opener, allowing eight earned runs on seven hits and nine walks while striking out two.
At the plate, Geary had two hits; Morgan Shepler two hits; Adri Sackett two hits and four RBIs; and Kadie Meyers a hit.
Maggie Powers took the loss in game two, allowing four earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four.
At the plate, Ashley Bredahl had a hit; Shepler two hits; Sackett a hit and an RBI; Genna Alexander a hit and two RBIs; and Madison Schnitker two hits.
