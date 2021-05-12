MCBAIN — Evart turned the up the energy a little bit and scored a pair of wins over McBain, 3-0 and 8-0, in Highland baseball play.
"Our guys pitched really well and we played good defense behind them," Evart coach Josh Johnson said. "We just need to see some more production in the lineup.
"Give credit to McBain, they made the routine plays and hung right with us."
Danny Witbeck got the win in the opener, allowing no hits and three walks while striking out 14.
Pierce Johnson led the way at the plate with four hits, including a triple, and two RBIs. Nolan Theunick had a hit and an RBI and Witbeck had a hit.
Mason Heuker took the loss for McBain, allowing one earned run on four hits while striking out four.
"Hats off to Danny Witbeck, especially after what he went through a few months ago," McBain coach Shaun Muder said. "I don’t even know him and already know he’s a tough kid and a competitor. His demeanor on the mound was impressive, and if it wasn’t against my team, it would’ve been fun to watch. But we have a pretty good pitcher as well, Mason pitched his heart out tonight. It’s tough, as a pitcher, when you can’t get the bats going and your throwing a gem.
"A lot of pitchers would’ve got frustrated and unraveled in a situation like that. Mason was able to go 6 strong innings, and give us a chance to win right until the end, and that’s all I ever ask of our pitchers. I just feel for him that we couldn’t scratch across a few runs for him."
Johnson got the win in game two, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out 10.
Haidyn Simmer had an RBI; Johnson a hit and an RBI; Witbeck an RBI; Mac Sims a two-run double; Reese Ransom a double; Theunick a hit; and Nate Sochocki a hit and two RBIs.
Eli Baker took the loss in game two, striking out three in four innings.
Evan Haverkamp doubled while Daniel Rodenbaugh had a hit. Tyler Koetje also hauled in a diving catch on the righ field foul line.
McBain hosts Cadillac Thursday while Evart (15-5 overall, 7-1 Highland) hosts Lakeview on Saturday.
SOFTBALL
Wildcats, Ramblers split
MCBAIN — Evart and McBain split a pair of key Highland softball games.
The Wildcats won the opener 4-3 while the Ramblers won game two 2-0.
“It was a tough loss in the first game,‘ McBain coach Chantel Zuiderveen said. “We made some base running errors that cost us needed runs.
“We battled back to win game two. The girls made some heads-up plays, got some key hits and bunts down to help us secure our runs.‘
McKenna Gilde took the loss in the opener, striking out 12.
She helped herself at the plate with three hits, including a triple, and an RBI while Emma Boonstra had a hit and an RBI. Alyssa Bode had a hit and an RBI and Brekken Gilde doubled.
McKenna Gilde got the win in game two, striking out 10.
She helped herself at the plate with two hits and an RBI while Alyssa Bode had three hits. Caitlin Butzin had two hits, including a double.
McBain hosts Cadillac on Thursday.
Commented
