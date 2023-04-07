EVART — At least winning made it feel better.
Evart moved its record to 4-0 by sweeping Kingsley 15-0 and 17-6 in a pair of non-conference softball games Thursday, another day with frigid temperatures and gust winds.
“The girls hit the ball really well all night, especially in the second game,” Evart coach Amanda Brown said.
Addy Gray got the win for the Wildcats in the opener, allowing no runs on no hits and two walks while striking out six in four innings of work.
At the plate, Gray helped herself with a hit and an RBI while Kyrah Gray had three hits and three RBIs. Katelyn Gostlin had a hit and an RBI; Allyson Theunick two hits; Mattie Tiedt two hits and three RBIs; Kylynn Thompson two hits and an RBI; Riley Brigham a hit; and Brooklyn Decker a hit and two RBIs.
Addy Gray got the win in relief of Kyrah Gray in game two.
At the plate, Addy Gray had three hits and four RBIs; Kyrah Gray three hits and an RBI; Gostlin three hits and three RBIs; Theunick two hits and two RBIs; Keira Elder two hits and two RBIs; Mattie Tiedt two hits and two RBIs; Thompson a hit; JoJo Tiedt a hit; and Decker a hit and two RBIs.
Evart is at Montabella next Thursday.
EVART — Evart picked its first two wins, sweeping Hart 6-5 and 10-2 in a pair of non-league baseball games.
“The guys didnt have a lot of after Reed City but we played well tonight,” to see the confidence in the guys that they can hit the ball was really good. the things that we are working on are paying off.
Michael Lodholtz got the win in the opener in relief as the Wildcats won it with a run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
At the plate, Sean Jackson had four hits and an RBI; Jake Ladd a hit and an RBI; Preston Wallace a hit and an RBI; Lodholtz a hit; JJ Morgan a hit; Riley Ransom a hit; and Lucas Johnson a hit.
Ransom got the win in game two, allowing one earned run on three hits and a walk while striking out eight.
At the plate, Wallace had a hit and two RBIs; Ladd a hit; Lodholtz two hits and three RBIs; Witbeck an RBI; and Johnson two hits and an RBI.
Evart (2-1 overall) hosts Traverse City St. Francis on Monday.
BIG RAPIDS — Cadillac dropped an 8-2 decision to Big Rapids in a non-conference contest Thursday.
The Vikings were up in the second game but it was called due to darkness short of the innings needed to be considered an official contest.
“It was definitely worth the trip down there despite the conditions,” Cadillac coach Josh Franklin said. “We were able to get some guys valuable reps on the mound.
“Big Rapids threw some quality pitchers at us and that will help us down the road. We had some quality at-bats and never quit competing. We saw some good things in the field as well as at the plate. We left a lot of guys on base and need to find a way to take advantage of those situations.”
Eli Main took the loss in the opener, allowing four earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out one in an inning of work.
At the plate, Keenan Suminski had two hits; Main two hits and an RBI; Charlie Howell a hit; Miles Maury a double; Coby Franklin a hit; Jackson and Stuart a hit.
In game two, Maury led the way at the plate with two hits, including a double, and two RBIs while Howell added two hits and two RBIs. Drew Kornacki added a hit and two RBIs while Kaiden Westdorp also had a hit.
Cadillac (0-2 overall) hosts Kingsley on Tuesday.
BIG RAPIDS — Cadillac dropped a 3-1 decision to Big Rapids in a non-league soccer contest.
“The score does not reflect how well we played tonight,” Cadillac coach Joy Weitzel said. “We carried a majority of the possession but got a few critical calls against us that we couldn’t rally back from.
“I liked how we were looking for passes, stepping to balls and finding a little more space on the field. I think we’re improving and getting closer to finding our team chemistry.”
Big Rapids led 1-0 after a penalty kick goal in the 25th minute and then went up 2-0 three minutes later. Avery Mickelson got the Vikings on the board in the 49th minute before the Cardinals scored again on a PK late in the contest.
Jazmin Angell made five saves in goal for Cadillac.
The Vikings (0-2 overall) host Ludington on Thursday.
CADILLAC — Cadillac ski James Netzley was recently named Girls Ski State Coach of the Year but the coaches’ association.
The Vikings took third in this year’s MHSAA Division 2 State Finals after winning the title in 2022.
Cadillac has qualified for the state finals for five straight seasons under Netzley and won the regional title this year, as well.
Netzley was also the Boys Coach of the Year following the 2022 season where the Vikings took third at the state finals.
They were regional champions in 2021 and 2022 and qualified for the finals in 2018, 2020, 2021 and 2022.
