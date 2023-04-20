EVART — The weather will likely — hopefully — be way better but now they’ve got some scouting done.
Evart swept potential regional foe Traverse City St. Francis 12-3 and 9-5 in a pair of non-conference softball games on Wednesday.
The Wildcats (9-0 overall) and Gladiators could potentially meet in a regional final hosted by St. Francis the second weekend of June.
And while that’s a long way away, it’s always good to know who’s out there.
Addy Gray got the win in the opener, allowing one earned run on five hits and four walks while striking out three.
At the plate, Addy Gray had three hits, including a double, and an RBI; Kate Gostlin two hits, including a double, and an RBI; Ally Theunick a double, home run and six RBIs; Kiera Elder a hit and an RBI; Kylynn Thompson a double and an RBI; Brooklyn Decker three hits.
Evart rallied to win game two, scoring five times in the bottom of the fifth inning for the victory.
Kyrah Gray got the win, allowing four earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out seven.
At the plate, Addy Gray had a double and an RBI; Kyrah Gray a hit; Gostlin a hit and two RBIs; Theunick two doubles; Mattie Tiedt two doubles and four RBIs; Thompson a double; and Decker a hit and an RBI.
Evart is at the Farmington Hills Mercy Invitational on Saturday.
HARRISON — Pine River picked up a pair of non-league wins, beating Harrison 8-3 and 4-2.
“It was nice to get out and play even with as cold as it was,” Pine River coach Mike Nelson said. “We were shy a couple of players but it was nice to see girls step up and do a nice job.”
Amanda Hill got the win in game one, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out 10.
At the plate, Mary Nichols had two hits, including a double, an RBI; Madison Smith a double and an RBI; Hill a hit and an RBI; Miriam Johnson a hit and an RBI; and Alayna Nichols a double and an RBI.
Sadler Mumby got the win in game two, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out seven.
At the plate, Mary Nichols had two hits, including a triple, and an RBI; Hill an RBI; Mumby an RBI; and Johnson an RBI.
Pine River hosts Hart today.
EVART — Evart picked up a pair of wins, beating Farwell 15-0 and 11-1 in non-league play.
“Our pitchers threw a lot of strikes and we hit the ball well,” Evart coach Josh Johnson said.
“It was good to get out and play.”
Riley Ransom got the win in the opener for the Wildcats, allowing no runs on one hit and a walk while striking out six.
At the plate, Sean Jackson had a hit; Jake Ladd a hit and two RBIs; Preston Wallace three hits, including a double, and three RBIs; Michael Lodholtz a hit and an RBI; Ransom two RBIs; Aidan Anderson two hits and two RBIs; JJ Morgan an RBI; Logan Witbeck a hit and an RBI; and Lucas Johnson a hit and an RBI.
Johnson got the win in game two, allowing no earned runs on two hits and three walks while striking out 11.
At the plate, Owen Craven had two hits and an RBI; Lodholtz three hits, including a double, and three RBIs; Ransom a hit and an RBI; Logan Anderson two hits; and Braydin Banner a hit.
Evart (6-3 overall) is at Farwell again on Monday before going to Beal City on Tuesday.
HARRISON — Pine River scored a 15-3 win over Harrison in a non-league game. The second game was called due to darkness.
“This was probably the most Jordan (Nelson) has struggled with his control but then he pitched better after that first inning,” Pine River coach Shawn Ruppert said. “Nate Marks came in and pitched well, too.”
Nelson had two hits and two RBIs at the plate while Cash Wheeler added a double and three RBIs. Jake Smith and Marks had a hit and an RBI each.
Pine River is at Roscommon on Friday.
BUCKLEY — Buckley dropped a 7-1 decision to Northwest Conference foe Glen Lake.
The Lakers led just 2-1 at halftime before pulling away in the second half. Amelia Valentine scored for Buckley off an assist from Avalon Valentine.
Maddi Sladek recorded 21 saves in goal for the Bears.
Buckley (1-2-1 overall) hosts Suttons Bay on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.